Auburn Tigers vs Kentucky Wildcats Prediction & Match Preview - February 12, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Kentucky Wildcats are back on their home court for an SEC matchup with the Auburn Tigers. Neither team has had an ideal outcome thus far, with Kentucky sitting in 11th place in the conference standings and Auburn right above them in 10th. The Wildcats have been struggling, carrying a 4-game losing streak into Friday's matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Auburn Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Friday, February 12th, 2021, 1 PM ET

Venue: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky

_________________________________________________________________

Auburn Tigers Preview

Fort Myers Tip-Off

The Auburn Tigers improved to 5-7 in conference play with their most recent win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. This win jumped them over Kentucky in the standings, but neither team can be very pleased with their current status.

Teams in the SEC have been trading wins and losses, aside from the 1st place Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Tigers have been on the losing side of a majority of those battles.

Advertisement

Even though the Auburn Tigers are in 10th place, stringing together a couple of wins could give them a significant boost in the standings.

Key Player - Sharife Cooper

Despite the inconsistencies of Auburn thus far, star guard Sharife Cooper has put together quite the season. The talented freshman is averaging a team-high 20.6 points per game thus far, but he is gaining recognition for his passing ability.

Got home, flipped on Auburn and Sharife Cooper is already doing the thing. pic.twitter.com/h9xH1lT3Vd — Brandon Simberg (@BrandonSimberg) February 6, 2021

Sharife Cooper has tallied an incredible 30 assists over his last three games, facilitating the offense for his Auburn teammates. When the Tigers hit the road and face off against the Kentucky Wildcats, the Auburn offense will need their star freshman to lift them to victory.

Auburn Tigers Predicted Lineup

F JT Thor, F Jaylin Williams, G Justin Powell, G Allen Flanigan, G Sharife Cooper

_________________________________________________________________

Kentucky Wildcats Preview

Advertisement

Arkansas v Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats showed minor upside with a 3-game win streak in early January, but they have been unable to keep momentum. The Wildcats are winless in their last four games, falling to 5-13 on the season.

Kentucky Wildcats basketball has built a culture of winning, so this season has been an unprecedented occurrence. While their chances look slim, the Wildcats still have a chance to sneak into the playoffs with a few victories against SEC opponents.

Key Player - Brandon Boston Jr.

Brandon Boston Jr. has been the key factor on both ends of the floor for the Kentucky Wildcats this season. The freshman guard averages a team-high in points and steals, shooting 36% from the field this season.

Brandon Boston Jr. put together a complete performance for Kentucky tonight. The freshman went for 18 points and 6 rebounds in a win over LSU 😤 @bboston_ pic.twitter.com/4Jy3TJBMKK — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) January 24, 2021

With Auburn star Sharife Cooper putting up big numbers on a nightly basis, Boston will need to utilize Boston's defensive prowess on Friday. This battle of the freshmen could be the difference-maker in the game and keep the Kentucky Wildcats in the hunt.

Kentucky Wildcats Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

F Olivier Sarr, F Isaiah Jackson, G Davion Mintz, G Devin Askew, G Brandon Boston Jr.

_________________________________________________________________

Auburn vs. Kentucky Prediction

The Auburn Tigers have a very talented young team, but they have not been able to produce enough consistent offense to outlast teams in the SEC. Although this has been a frustrating year for Auburn Tigers, it hardly compares to the Kentucky Wildcats' struggles. After dropping four straight games, the Wildcats are entering desperation mode as the conference tournament nears. While both teams are struggling, the slight advantage goes to Auburn Tigers and the offense of Sharife Cooper.

Where to watch Auburn vs. Kentucky

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.