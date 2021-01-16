Baylor Basketball looks to stay undefeated as they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders - Prediction & Preview - January 16, 2021

Baylor basketball is back in action on Saturday as they take on their Big 12 rival, the No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders in a conference showdown. The Baylor Bears have had a dominating start to the season, defeating all of their opponents by double-digit points.

According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, No. 2 Baylor is coming into the game as favorites. However, the Red Raiders lead the all-time series with a record of 78-58.

Match Details

Fixture: Baylor Bears vs Texas Tech Red Raiders - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 16, 2021, 4 PM ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

Baylor Basketball Preview

Baylor basketball is coming off a win against the TCU Horned Frogs to give them their 11th win of the season.

Still unbeaten. Still unsatisfied.



📸 Photo of the Week presented by Waco Tribune-Herald#SicEm pic.twitter.com/xNi5QJbXCU — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 12, 2021

The Bears are the best overall team in the country, ranking fourth in offensive efficiency with 119.3 points averaged per 100 possessions while also ranking third in defensive efficiency allowing just 87.5 points per 100 possessions, according to kenpom.com. They are the only team to be ranked in the top five for both categories.

If there is one thing this Baylor basketball team could look to improve upon this season, it is their free-throw shooting. They are shooting just 70.8 percent from the charity stripe which isn't among the top 150 Division I teams.

If Baylor basketball continues to have low confidence from the free-throw line, it could cause them to play less aggressively against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Key Player - Jared Butler

Jared Butler #12 of the Baylor Bears

Jared Butler has not received as much of the national spotlight as Luka Garza of the Iowa Hawkeyes, but he has been one of the best players in college basketball this season. The junior guard has scored 17 or more points in six of his 11 games this season.

Look for Butler to have a huge night for Baylor basketball against Texas Tech as he is coming off a 28-point, eight rebound performance.

Baylor Basketball Predicted Lineup

F Mark Vital, F Flo Thamba, G MaCio Teague, G Davion Mitchell, G Jared Butler

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

The Texas Tech Red Raiders upset their in-state rival, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns, on Wednesday, thanks to a game-winning shot from Mac McClung.

MAC MCCLUNG FOR THE WIN.



No. 15 Texas Tech upsets No. 4 Texas in Austin 🚨 pic.twitter.com/CZuNP0lUJU — ESPN (@espn) January 14, 2021

The victory over Texas was the Red Raiders' third consecutive win. During their streak, they have been suffocating on defense, forcing just under 15 turnovers a game.

If the Red Raiders can continue to be aggressive on defense and force the Baylor basketball team to make bad decisions, they are likely to come away with another upset against a top-5 team.

Key Player - Mac McClung

Mac McClung #0 for the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Mac McClung was the hero on Wednesday night, hitting the go-ahead basket to earn his team the upset win. The junior guard was phenomenal all night. He dropped 22 points and shot 66.7% percent from behind the arc.

If McClung can carry his dominating performance over to the matchup against the Baylor basketball team, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will earn their fifth win in Big 12 play.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Predicted Lineup

F Marcus Santos-Silva, G Mac McClung, G Kyler Edwards, G Kevin McCullar, G Micah Peavy

Baylor vs Texas Tech Prediction

The Baylor Bears will remain undefeated after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

Expect the game to come down to the wire as both teams are in winning form, but the Bears will lock down the Red Raiders' backcourt come late.

Where to watch Baylor vs Texas Tech

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.