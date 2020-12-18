Baylor Bears vs Kansas State Wildcats Prediction & Match Preview - December 19, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Baylor Bears vs. Kansas State Wildcats - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, December 19, 2020, 4PM ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

The No. 2 Baylor Bears are on the road Saturday to face off against the unranked Kansas State Wildcats in a Big 12 matchup. The Bears have looked incredible since their season opener, dominating their opponents in each of their first four games. The Wildcats will need to have a huge night offensively in order to keep up with the big-time talents of Baylor's starting five.

Baylor Bears Preview

Baylor v Gonzaga

Key Player - Jared Butler

Jared Butler has been tremendous for the Baylor Bears since his arrival in 2018. Now in his junior year, Butler is averaging 15 points and nearly 5 assists per game, and he has produced highlight plays seemingly every time he touches the ball.

Jared Butler, a 6'3 guard out of Los Angeles, will look to keep his stellar start to the 2020-21 season going on Saturday against the scuffling Kansas State Wildcats. He and his teammates have averaged just over 90 points per game thus far and should put up similar numbers against the Wildcats.

Baylor Bears Predicted Lineup

Flo Thamba, Mark Vital, Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, Macio Teague

Kansas State Wildcats Preview

The Kansas State Wildcats have not exactly jumped out of the gate this season, as they have lost four of their first seven games. The Wildcats outlasted the Milwuakee Panthers in a one-point victory on December 11th, and won their first Big 12 conference matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday.

Kansas State v Texas Tech

The Kansas State Wildcats will have to out-hustle the Baylor Bears, as they are at a significant size disadvantage at every position. If the Wildcats can pull out a victory on Saturday, it would be one of the biggest upsets in Kansas State program history.

Key Player - Mike McGuirl

Mike McGuirl, now in his senior season with the Kansas State Wildcats, has put together quite the college career. At 457 career points, McGuirl will likely meet and surpass the 500 point milestone at some point in the near future. McGuirl needs to be on top of his game on Saturday against a very talented Baylor Bears defense if his Wildcats are going to compete.

Mike McGuirl sinks it at the buzzer from RANGE! 🎯#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/UNAntjcz2K — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 16, 2018

Kansas State Wildcats Predicted Lineup

David Bradford, Selton Miguel, Nigel Pack, DaJuan Jordan, Mike McGuirl

Baylor vs. Kansas State Prediction

The Baylor Bears have been such a dominant force this season, it is hard to forsee any team in the country outplaying them. Unfortunately for the Kansas State Wildcats, they happen to be in the same conference. I predict a one-sided Bears' victory, 88-70 Baylor.

How to watch Baylor vs. Kansas State

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.