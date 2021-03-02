Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountaineers Odds & Predictions: College Basketball picks for Mar 2

The 3rd-ranked Baylor Bears will take on the 6th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers in a Big 12 battle on Tuesday.

The Bears were stunned by the Kansas Jayhawks over the weekend, leaving their record at 18-1 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers now sit just a game-and-a-half behind the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 standings, making this a huge matchup for both teams.

The West Virginia Mountaineers have lost three conference games on their home court but bring a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Baylor Bears vs. West Virginia Mountaineers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021, 5 PM ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

College Basketball Bets Today: Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountaineers betting odds, lines and over/under

Advertisement

West Virginia Mountaineers guard #12 Taz Sherman

With their 18-game winning streak now broken, the Baylor Bears must regain composure and prepare for a very tough West Virginia Mountaineers team. Despite their impressive team average of 85 points per game, the Bears were held to just 58 points in their upset loss.

The Mountaineers will be eager to capitalize on this lull in momentum with a powerful offense of their own. They are scoring just over 77 points per game, led by sophomore Miles McBride.

Baylor Bears

The players to watch for the Baylor Bears on Tuesday are Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler.

Advertisement

Mitchell, a junior guard, is averaging 13.4 points and a team-high 5.6 assists per game.

Butler, also a junior guard, will hope to control the backcourt and bounce back from a tough game. He finished with just five points on 22% shooting in the Bears' loss, but still averages 16.4 points per game on the year.

West Virginia Mountaineers

While the West Virginia Mountaineers have many talented scorers, their defense has been shining recently. They have allowed just 99 points in their last two games combined, with a 15-point margin of victory.

The players to watch for the West Virginia Mountaineers are Derek Culver and Miles McBride. The duo are combining for 30 points and 14 rebounds per game, carrying the team during their successful season.

Odds:

Baylor Bears: -4 (-110)

West Virginia Mountaineers: +4 (-110)

Over/Under:

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

Baylor vs West Virginia Prediction

While the West Virginia Mountaineers are the hotter team in this matchup, the Baylor Bears will be out for revenge after their upset.

Advertisement

The Mountaineers have earned their way to the 6th spot in the rankings, but the Bears have proven themselves to be a real threat for a national championship.

If the Baylor Bears' offense comes to play, the West Virginia Mountaineers will have a hard time covering. With two very solid offenses going to work, I expect the over to hit in this matchup.