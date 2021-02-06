Boise State Broncos vs Nevada Wolf Pack Prediction & Match Preview - February 6, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Nevada Wolf Pack came out on top with a strong 74-72 win against the Boise State Broncos on Friday night.

In the two game series, the Nevada Wolf Pack (13-7, 8-5 Mountain West) will look to do it all over again come Saturday night in the back-to-back matchup.

The Boise State Broncos (14-3, 10-2 Mountain West) have played tremendously well this season, but they needed to do more, as the team came into the game on a 13 game winning streak before suffering their loss to Colorado State; the loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack puts the team at 14-3 for the season.

Match Details

Fixture: Boise State Broncos vs Nevada Wolfpack - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 4 PM ET

Venue: Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack Preview

The Nevada Wolf Pack made their case in Friday's game. With the game being so close from start to finish, Nevada Wolf Pack made sure to seal the deal in the Mountain Western Conference matchup.

The game was exciting down the stretch in the final minutes. Nevada Wolf Pack's Grant Sherfield hit a fadeaway jump shot with three seconds left to lead his team to the win. Sherfield came up big the whole night, scoring 20 points, while Desmond Cambridge, led the team with 21 points.

Both guards will look to find similar rhythm in tomorrow's game, as the team looks to double back on another win against the Boise State Broncos.

Key Player -- Grant Sherfield

Grant Sherfield is the glue that keeps this team together. The 6"2 guard from Fort Worth, Texas, leads the team in scoring with 19.1 points and 5.7 assists per game. The sophomore's game is predicated on pushing the ball and hitting contested shots off the dribble. Expect Sherfield to have another big outing against the Boise State Broncos, again.

Nevada Wolf Pack Predicted Line-up

F Tre Coleman, F Warren Washington, G Grant Sherfield, G Desmond Cambridge Jr., G Daniel Foster

Boise State Broncos Preview

THAT close. We'll be ready to respond Sunday.https://t.co/LDbpfydtE2 — Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) February 6, 2021

The Boise State Broncos were close in this one, but they couldn't get the job done.

Andy Avalos' team was in a battle from the start, as the game saw so many league changes. Derrick Alston Jr. really got things going for this team at the start of the first half, scoring 23 points for the Boise State Broncos. Emmanuel Akot would also serve as a major contributor, notching 19 points for the team.

Despite the team's success this season, the team has now lost two of it's last 3 games. Boise State must look to seal the win and avoid the 2-game sweep with a win on Saturday.

Key Player -- Derrick Alston Jr.

That's a bad man pic.twitter.com/ZZVAgIUMLR — Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) February 6, 2021

The 6"9 lengthy guard has played hard for this team all season. He comes up big when needed and produces for this team night after night. The senior leads his team in scoring,16.5 points, and is highly dependant on. Unfortunately, Alston Jr.'s 23 points couldn't help his team secure the win.

Look out for Alston Jr. again, when he looks to utilize his shooting prowess. He shot 64% from the field and 71% from three in the Boise State Broncos' loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack on Friday. The guard will look to have another big night on Saturday.

Boise State Broncos Predicted Line-up

F Mladen Armus, F Abu Kigab, F Derrick Alston Jr., G Marcus Shaver Jr., G RayJ Dennis

Where to watch Boise State vs Nevada

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports One (FS1).