Boise State Broncos vs San Diego State Aztecs Prediction & Match Preview - February 25, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs will host the Boise State Broncos in a pivotal Moutain West Matchup on Thursday night.

The Aztecs have swept four consecutive Mountain West series and have not trailed at any moment in the second half during that stretch. Meanwhile, the Broncos are in first place of the conference standings with a 14-3 record and are on a four-game winning streak.

Match Details

Fixture: Boise State Broncos vs San Diego State Aztecs - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 25, 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego, California

San Diego Aztecs Preview

The San Diego State Aztecs displayed another dominating performance on Saturday, beating the Fresno State Bulldogs 75-57 for their eighth straight victory.

That is eight in a row! #GoAztecs

The Aztecs have been blowing out their recent competition. Their closest margin of victory during their current eight-game winning streak is 14 points.

The key to their recent success has been their high-percentage shooting. As a team, they are shooting 51% from the field and are converting 44% of their attempts from behind the arc.

Key Player - Jordan Schakel

Jordan Schakel #20 of the San Diego State Aztecs

Jordan Schakel is the key player for the San Diego State Aztecs. The senior forward was outstanding in his last game. He made all four of his three-point attempts and converted on another field goal to finish a perfect five-for-five on the night.

Schakel leads the Mountain West in three-point ratings at 45.7% and will need to have another efficient night to knock off the conference leaders.

San Diego State Aztecs Predicted Lineup

F Jordan Schakel, F Nathan Mensah, G Terrell Gomez, G Matt Mitchell, G Trey Pulliam

Boise State Broncos Preview

The Boise State Broncos are not great in one specific area, but they do many of the little things right. They take care of the basketball, work hard to get open looks and play with passion.

The Broncos struggle to knock down shots at a consistent rate but make up for that with their free-throw shooting team. They make more foul shots than any team in the conference, with 15 per game.

To take down the San Diego State Aztecs, the Boise State Broncos will have to play downhill basketball and look to get to the line.

Key Player - Derrick Alston Jr.

Derrick Alston #21 of the Boise State Broncos

Derrick Alston Jr. is not just the best player in the Mountain West Conference but also deserves to be in the conversation for one of the best college basketball players.

Alston Jr. was named MWC Player of the Week after averaging 24.5 points on 47.1% shooting. He will need to stay hot from the field if the Boise State Broncos are to remain in first place after their series against the San Diego State Aztecs.

Boise State Broncos' Predicted Lineup

F Mladen Armus, F Abu Kigab, G Derrick Alston Jr., G Marcus Shaver Jr., G RayJ Dennis

Boise State vs San Diego State Match Prediction

The San Diego State Aztecs will have the edge coming into Thursday's matchup due to their defensive ability. They rank in the top 20 in defensive efficiency allowing 91.2 points per 100 possession, via Kenpom.com.

With Derrick Alston Jr. being the only true scoring threat for the Boise State Broncos, they will lack enough firepower.

According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the San Diego Aztecs have a 74% chance of beating the Boise State Broncos on Thursday night.

Where to watch Boise State vs San Diego State

The game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports One (FS1).

