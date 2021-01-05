Boston College Eagles vs Duke Blue Devils - Prediction & Match Preview - January 6, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Duke Blue Devils are hosting the struggling Boston College Eagles on Wednesday for an ACC matchup. This will be the Blue Devils' first game since Dec. 16, 2020, as they try to make a run at a NCAA National Championship. The Blue Devils are currently 3-2 on the season, and will need a statement victory to justify a Top 25 ranking.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston College Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

Duke Blue Devils Preview

Florida State v Duke

The 21st-ranked Duke Blue Devils have a great opportunity on Wednesday to show the college basketball world that they are a legitimate contender in the ACC. Unfortunately, Blue Devils' Coach Mike Krzyzewski is currently in quarantine due to contact with a COVID-19 positive family member and will miss this game against the Boston College Eagles. Without their long-time leader, the Blue Devils will need to trust their gameplan and take care of business against the Eagles on Wednesday.

Key Player - Matthew Hurt

Matthew Hurt will lead the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday against a sub-par Boston College defense. Through five games, Hurt has been the most dangerous player on the Blue Devils' offense, and he should have a huge night against the Eagles.

Matthew Hurt is averaging 18.8 points per game, and though we have only seen him in action five times this year, Hurt has looked at the top of his game. Expect Hurt to lead Duke scorers on the way to a big victory for the Blue Devils.

Duke Blue Devils Predicted Lineup

F Matthew Hurt, F Patrick Tape, G DJ Steward, G Jeremy Roach, G Jordan Goldwire

Boston College Eagles Preview

2K Empire Classic

The Boston College Eagles have been off to a rough start to their 2020-21 season, bringing a 2-7 overall record into Wednesday's matchup with the Duke Blue Devils. The Eagles have struggled to create offense, and will need a tremendous performance to outlast the Blue Devils. Boston College, 0-3 in league play, currently rests in last place in the ACC conference, and has shown few signs of revival any time soon.

Key Player - Wynston Tabbs

If there is a silver lining for the Boston College Eagles this year, it is Wynston Tabbs. To date, Tabbs is averaging a team-leading 15.6 points per game on 45% shooting. Tabbs will need a career night and a lot of help from his teammates if the Eagles are going to upset the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday.

Boston College Eagles Predicted Lineup

F CJ Felder, F Steffon Mitchell, G Jay Heath, G Wynston Tabbs, G Makai Ashton-Langford

Boston College vs. Duke Prediction

This should be a good opportunity for the Duke Blue Devils to ease back into their schedule. The Boston College Eagles have lost their last two games, and have been unable to show any promise of being a contender in league play.

Where to watch Boston College vs. Duke?

The game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.