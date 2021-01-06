Brigham Young Cougars vs Gonzaga Bulldogs Prediction & Match Preview - January 7, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs will face the Brigham Young Cougars on Thursday. Originally, the Bulldogs were scheduled to face the Santa Clara Broncos, but the game was postponed due to COVID-related precautions.

The BYU Cougars should prove to be a worthy challenger for the undefeated Bulldogs, entering Thursday's matchup with a 9-2 overall record.

Match Details

Fixture: Brigham Young Cougars vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, January 7th, 2021, 8:30 PM ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington

Brigham Young Cougars Preview

2019 Maui Invitational - Virginia Tech v BYU

The Brigham Young Cougars have been very impressive to start their 2020-21 season but will have quite the challenge on Thursday night.

The Cougars won their only game against a ranked opponent this season in a dominant 10-point victory over the No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs. They have had their last two games canceled due to COVID precautions and will be well-rested going into this matchup.

Nonetheless, the Brigham Young Cougars are very unlikely to leave Spokane with a victory, but we can expect to see a fast-paced game and some talented players on the offensive end.

Key Player - Alex Barcello

The key player for the Brigham Young Cougars' offense will be senior guard Alex Barcello.

Barcello leads BYU in scoring, with an average of 16.9 points per game on a ridiculous 60% shooting.

Barcello is also shooting 63% from three-point range and seems to have a magnet for the bucket this season.

If Barcello can put together a huge offensive outing, he could help his Cougars win against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Brigham Young Cougars Predicted Lineup

F Kolby Lee, F Matt Haarms, G Connor Harding, G Alex Barcello, G Brandon Averette

Gonzaga Bulldogs Preview

Jimmy V Classic

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have consistently defended their number one ranking and will have a great chance to do so once again against the unranked Brigham Young Cougars.

The Bulldogs have scored 90 or more points in seven of their first ten games and have also shown great poise on the defensive end. They have not had an off game yet, but as history has shown, every number one team does.

If the Bulldogs play their typical basketball, they should handle BYU with no problem.

Key Player - Corey Kispert

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have been getting one great performance after another from Corey Kispert this season. Through ten games, Kispert is averaging 21.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Kispert uses his 6-foot-7, 225-pound frame to win physical battles in the paint but has also shot the basketball with great effectiveness to start the season.

Corey Kispert will likely lead the Bulldogs' offense on their way to an 11th straight win.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Predicted Lineup

F Anton Watson, F Corey Kispert, G Drew Timme, G Jalen Suggs, G Joel Ayayi

BYU vs Gonzaga Prediction

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are heavy favorites to win this game and should not have much of an issue with the Brigham Young Cougars.

While the Cougars' 9-2 overall record is impressive, it will not be enough to overcome this talented Gonzaga team. I predict the Bulldogs to control the tempo of the game and win by a double-digit margin.

Where to watch BYU vs Gonzaga

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.