Caitlin Clark NIL deal worth: How much money did the Iowa Hawkeyes star rake in through endorsements?

Caitlin Clark is one of the best basketball players in the world. The Iowa Hawkeyes guard had several fantastic performances during the 2022-23 season, drastically boosting her NIL value.

As many basketball fans are already aware, college athletes can be compensated through NIL (name, image, likeness) deals.

Considering that Clark is one of the most popular players at the moment, it's no surprise that her NIL deals are very valuable. She is one of the most valuable female college basketball players and ranks in the top 100 among all athletes.

According to On3, Caitlin Clark's NIL deals are worth approximately $739,000. The young superstar has several active social media profiles, which is a big factor in the NIL projection. She has 741,000 followers in total, 534,000 of them on her Instagram profile.

Caitlin Clark's NIL deals rank her sixth among women in basketball. Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder, Miami Hurricanes guards, take the two top spots, while Angel Reese is ranked third.

She is ranked 52nd among all college athletes. The top spot on the list is taken by Bronny James, whose NIL value is projected at a mind-blowing $7.2 million.

Clark's most recent NIL deal was with 10,000 Small Businesses. The Hawkeyes star appeared in a commercial for the initiative just before March Madness started. The commercial includes Caleb Love, a North Carolina guard.

Besides this commercial, Clark has signed many other deals. Most importantly, the basketball star was signed to a deal with Nike and Buick. While the terms of her deals with these companies haven't been disclosed, they are likely very valuable.

Before the NCAA Tournament, Clark's NIL projection was around $152,000. This drastically increased after her deep tournament run and historic performances. While she wasn't able to lead her team to the national championship, Clark scored 30 points in the final and did her best to win it all.

