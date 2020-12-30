California Golden Bears vs Oregon Ducks Prediction & Match Preview - December 31st, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Oregon Ducks will host the California Golden Bears on Thursday night in a Pac-12 conference men's college basketball matchup.
Match Details
Fixture: California Bears vs. Oregon Ducks - NCAA Men's Basketball
Date & Time: Thursday, December 31st, 2020 10 PM ET
Venue: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon
_________________________________________________________________
California Golden Bears Preview
The California Golden Bears are not off to the start they were hoping for this season, losing four of their first six games. The Golden Bears have begun to turn their season around, however, currently carrying a three-game winning streak into their matchup on Thursday. The Bears will hope to claw their way out of the basement of the Pac-12 standings with a big win over the 21st-ranked Oregon Ducks.
Key Player - Matt Bradley
Matt Bradley, now in his junior season with the California Golden Bears, has been a consistent scorer since his first day on campus. Bradley is averaging a team-leading 19.1 points per game along with five rebounds and just under two assists per game.
Matt Bradley has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury, but is expected to return for Thursday's game. The Golden Bears will be very hopeful that Bradley is feeling fresh and prepared for the tough Oregon Ducks' defenders.
California Golden Bears Predicted Lineup
F Lars Thiemann, F Andre Kelly, G Joel Brown, G Makale Foreman, G Ryan Betley
_________________________________________________________________
Oregon Ducks Preview
The Oregon Ducks, like many other team, have had an odd season due to COVID-19. The Ducks have fought through adversity and stayed tough, and their toughness has been rewarded on multiple occasions with victories. The Ducks enter Thursday's matchup against the California Golden Bears with an overall record of 6-1, and have won their only conference game thus far against the Washington Huskies. On Thursday, Oregon will look to keep their unbeaten Pac-12 record in tact.
Key Player - Chris Duarte
Chris Duarte, the Oregon Ducks' senior guard from the Dominican Republic, has been nothing short of outstanding for the Oregon offense this season. Averaging 15.4 points per game, Duarte has shown a keen ability to get to the basket and convert with efficiency. Duarte should have a big night against this struggling California Golden Bears defense, which is giving up 73 points per game in league play.
Oregon Ducks Predicted Lineup
G Eric Williams Jr, F Eugene Omoruyi, F N'Faly Dante, G Chris Duarte, G Amauri Hardy
_________________________________________________________________
California vs. Oregon Prediction
The California Golden Bears, despite a three-game win streak, will have to play their best basketball yet in order to hang around on Thursday. Expect the Oregon Ducks to have a great night against the Golden Bears, and maintain their undefeated status in the Pac-12 Conference.
How to watch California vs. Oregon?
The game will be broadcast live on the Pac-12 Network.Published 30 Dec 2020, 08:39 IST