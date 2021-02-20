Cincinnati Bearcats vs Houston Cougars Prediction & Match Preview - February 21, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Houston Cougars will be back on their home court for an American conference matchup with the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday. In their last game, the Cougars were stunned by the unranked Wichita State Shockers in one of college basketball's biggest upsets this year.

The Houston Cougars still hold a 17-3 overall record but now share the top spot in the standings with Wichita State following the loss. Meanwhile, the Bearcats are currently holding the 5th spot in the American conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Houston Cougars - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, February 21st, 2021, 1 PM ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, Texas

Cincinnati Bearcats Preview

#1 Jeremiah Davenport of the Cincinnati Bearcats

The Cincinnati Bearcats had a less-than-desirable start to their season, accumulating a 3-7 record through their first 10 games. However, they have come alive lately, winning their last four games over conference opponents.

The Bearcats have been powered by their talented guards, who are averaging 69 points of offense per game. When they travel to Houston on Sunday, they will need their best performance yet to keep pace with the Cougars' high-powered offense.

Key Player - Keith Williams

The player to watch for the Cincinnati Bearcats is senior guard Keith Williams. The 6'5" sharpshooter is averaging a team-high 14.1 points per game.

Williams also provides a great presence on the other end of the floor, recording 16 steals through 14 games this season.

First home game for the Cincinnati Bearcats in 41 days.



Senior guard Keith Williams is ready. pic.twitter.com/2AZEqzaPTo — Keith Jenkins (@MrKeithJenkins) February 13, 2021

The Cincinnati Bearcats have had five games postponed or canceled this season due to COVID-19 protocols but had great success since returning to the court.

Keith Williams has put up as many as 27 points in a game this year. He will need to have a great offensive performance against the Houston Cougars.

Cincinnati Bearcats Predicted Lineup

C Chris Vogt, G Jeremiah Davenport, G Keith Williams, G David DeJulius, G Mike Saunders

Houston Cougars Preview

#4 Justin Gorham of the Houston Cougars

Following a shocking loss to the Wichita State Shockers, the Houston Cougars will be eager to get back on track and claim the top seed in the American conference. The Cougars scored just 63 points in the loss, tying their season-low from December 26th.

The Houston Cougars' offense averages just under 76 points per game. They should bounce back strong and return to their dominant form at their home court on Sunday.

Key Player - Quentin Grimes

The most consistent offensive producer for the Houston Cougars this season has been Quentin Grimes. The 6'5" junior is averaging a team-leading 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

.@UHCougarMBK Quentin Grimes (@qdotgrimes) named @American_MBB Player of the Week. In two wins vs Tulsa (seen here) and Temple, Grimes averaged 16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/3W13dKLCpe — Alex Radow (@alexradow) January 25, 2021

As a guard, Grimes makes his presence known in the paint and gets to the bucket with great efficiency.

As the Cougars prepare to host the streaking Bearcats, Quentin Grimes will have his number called to lift Houston to victory.

Houston Cougars Predicted Lineup

F Brison Gresham, F Justin Gorham, G DeJon Jarreau, G Quentin Grimes, G Marcus Sasser

Cincinnati vs Houston Prediction

The Houston Cougars will be big favorites on their home court this Sunday afternoon. Offensively, they have been outplaying nearly everyone in the American conference.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bearcats carry a four-game winning streak into this matchup but will need to play their best basketball to keep pace with Houston.

Expect the Houston Cougars to earn their 18th victory of the season with a strong offensive showing.

Where to watch Cincinnati vs Houston

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.