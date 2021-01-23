Clemson Tigers vs Florida State Seminoles Prediction & Match Preview - January 23, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Florida State Seminoles will have a chance for revenge on Saturday when they host the 20th-ranked Clemson Tigers in an ACC showdown. Florida State lost to Clemson in their first meeting this season and will be out for revenge. The Seminoles have not lost since that matchup and are one of the hottest teams in college basketball.

Match Details

Fixture: Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 23rd, 2021, 3 PM ET

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida

_________________________________________________________________

Clemson Tigers Preview

ACC Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round

The Clemson Tigers had a hot start to the season but lost their last two games to fall to 9-3 overall on the year. In both losses, the Tigers struggled to find the basket and had no answer for the opposing offenses.

Most recently, the Tigers suffered a brutal 83-65 loss to the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Head coach Brad Brownell, currently in his 11th season with Clemson, will need to rally his players and find a way to create some offense on Saturday.

If they are going to escape Tallahassee with a win, the Clemson Tigers will need to find an answer for Florida State's star guard M.J. Walker. A loss on Saturday would send the Tigers to 11th place in the ACC, making their chances at winning the conference very slim.

Key Player - Aamir Simms

The Clemson Tigers' team-leader in points, rebounds, and assists thus far is Aamir Simms. The senior forward uses his frame to his advantage, gaining ground in the post and driving through the lane with confidence.

Aamir Simms didn’t have the best day in the box score yesterday but he opens up a lot for this offense.



Notice how his perimeter ball screens lead to open looks in a variety of ways.



Simms draws attention when he cuts and is often left open when he pops. pic.twitter.com/0hsMe8hxQi — ACC Content (@ACContent__) January 6, 2021

Simms had one of his better performances against Georgia Tech in his last game, scoring 19 points on 69% shooting. Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough to overcome the huge deficit.

Now in need of a win, Clemson will turn to their experienced star for a boost on offense against the dangerous Florida State Seminoles.

Clemson Tigers Predicted Lineup

F Jonathan Baehre, F Aamir Simms, G Clyde Trapp, G Alex Hemenway, G Al-Amir Dawes

_________________________________________________________________

Florida State Seminoles Preview

ACC Men's Basketball Tournament - Quarterfinals

The Florida State Seminoles are looking like true contenders for an ACC title this season. Holding a 4-1 record in conference play, the Seminoles are fresh off back-to-back big wins against ACC opponents.

Neither the North Carolina Tar Heels nor the Louisville Cardinals were able to stop the Seminoles' momentum, allowing 82 and 78 points, respectively. The Florida State Seminoles now look forward to a home game against the Clemson Tigers with a chance to tie for second place in the ACC with a win.

Key Player - M.J. Walker

Florida State Seminoles' guard M.J. Walker had one of his worst shooting performances of his college career in his last game. The senior guard finished with only 2 points on 14% shooting, but his teammates did their part and secured a victory over Louisville.

Make that 10 assists for MJ Walker tonight. Struggling to shoot but been a difference maker all night. — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) January 19, 2021

M.J. Walker is the captain of the Seminoles' offense, and while he may not have scored, he made his impact felt in other ways. Walker dished out a game-high 10 assists and also recorded 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a steal on defense. Walker is an all-around star, leaving his mark on every game in some form.

Florida State Seminoles Predicted Lineup

F RaiQuan Gray, G M.J. Walker, C Balsa Koprivica, G Anthony Polite, G Scottie Barnes

_________________________________________________________________

Clemson vs. Florida State Prediction

The Clemson Tigers have run into some recent struggles, losing consecutive games to unranked opponents. With a talented offense and physical defenders, the Tigers have the tools to contend in the ACC. Saturday's matchup against the Florida State Seminoles will be a huge test for Clemson.

The Seminoles have a plethora of talent on the offensive end, averaging 88 points over their last three games. I predict a very close battle, with Clemson fighting until the final buzzer. Ultimately, I expect the Florida State Seminoles to keep their momentum rolling with a narrow victory.

Where to watch Clemson vs. Florida State

The game will be broadcast live on ABC.