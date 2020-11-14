College Basketball's 'Bubbleville' to Begin at the End of the Month

While a lot of the news has surrounded the NBA recently, the latest updates for College Basketball in the coming weeks have been announced. With focus largely on the upcoming NCAA Basketball fixtures, the home of the Connecticut Suns will be the venue for College Basketball this month. A plan to house tournaments in a secure environment was finalized and we can now enjoy a fully-packed 11-day schedule of College Basketball involving Baylor, Villanova and Virginia among others.

Details finalised for College Basketball's 'Bubbleville'

Mohegan Sun Arena

On the 25th of November, the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut will play host to 'Bubbleville.' Having all the safety protocol in place to protect against COVID-19, the arena has already been the venue for various boxing and martial arts competitions. As the usual host to the Connecticut Suns of the WNBA, its 10,000 capacity indoor court is a perfect fit to house the 45 games that will take place between the 25th of November and 5th of December.

Basketball Hall of Fame and Gazelle Group Reveal Complete Schedule for “Bubbleville” at @MoheganSun. #Bubbleville



📰: https://t.co/wgs6DlYOTp pic.twitter.com/EzIwp99jfE — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) November 12, 2020

The event will see 40 teams forming their own bubble within the resort and will include eight nationally ranked sides. With the details finally in place, fans of College Basketball can look forward to viewing games that had to be relocated due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Marquee matchups could also take place such as No. 2 Baylor against No. 3 Villanova, if both win their opening games.

Hall of Fame announcing its pods: these will take place somewhere between Nov. 25-Dec. 2 at Mohegan Sun.



Bubbleville Pod Two: Delaware, Siena, UMass



Bubbleville Pod Three: Buffalo, Iona, Vermont



Bubbleville Pod Four: Towson, St. Bonaventure, Stephen F. Austin — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 30, 2020

'Bubbleville' is a welcome reprieve for fans of College Basketball. The hectic schedule of the tournament will see several games showcased at 9am EST, including on the opening day which will also see six games shown back-to-back. Despite the late dropout by Iona, there are still several high class games that will keep fans busy until the start of the NBA season on December 22nd.

Kansas v Baylor

Fans had been disappointed by the NCAA's approach to Covid-19 requirements. Although people's health is the first priority, the College Basketball season would inevitably be redundant if teams had to go into 14-day quarantines should a member of the squad or staff catch the virus. Therefore, a jam-packed event such as 'Bubbleville' will not only provide non-stop action but will also prove a creative solution to College Basketball's difficulties.