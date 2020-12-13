Creighton Bluejays vs Marquette Golden Eagles Prediction & Match Preview - December 14th, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Creighton Bluejays vs. Marquette Golden Eagles - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, December 14th, 9 PM ET

Venue: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska

The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays will host the Marquette Golden Eagles on Monday night to open up both teams' Big East play this season. The Golden Eagles have control over the conference rivals' historical record with an overall record of 55-35, but the Bluejays swept the Eagles in last year's battles.

Creighton Bluejays Preview

The Creighton Bluejays bounced back well, gaining a win against their in-state rival Nebraska, after a nail-biting loss to Kansas earlier this month. The Bluejays are a patient team that plays disciplined defense until their stops turn into offense and they go on a run. Creighton coach Greg McDermott said this after Friday's game,

Our goal with the way we play is to hit you with a run at some point in the game.

The Big East school did just that against Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Bluejays went on a stretch where eight players combined to make 11-of-14 shots, while the Cornhuskers did just the opposite by missing 11-of-14.

Ryan Kalkbrenner: 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘶𝘱 pic.twitter.com/fVvzThe61i — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) December 12, 2020

Advertisement

The Creighton Bluejays will look to continue their suffocating defense and counter on the breaks against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Key Player - Marcus Zegarowski

Creighton v Marquette

Marcus Zegarowski is the key player for the Creighton Bluejays. After missing a potential game-tying free throw against Kansas, he overcame his disappointment and got his team back into winning form with 22 points in the win against Nebraska. The Big East Preseason Player of the Year will need to continue his high-level play to start off the Bluejays with a win in their Big East opener.

Creighton Bluejays Predicted Lineup

Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop, Denzel Mahoney, Mitch Ballock, Marcus Zegarowski

Advertisement

Marquette Golden Eagles Preview

The Marquette Golden Eagles will be looking to bounce back after a loss against UCLA on Friday night. The Golden Eagles were sloppy in their loss as they gave up 18 turnovers. They will need to take care of the ball or could find themselves in for a long night against the ranked Creighton Bluejays.

#mubb Carton still leads with 18 points and Garcia now with 12. Cain has 7 rebounds, but MU turnovers have lead to 17 UCLA points. — Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) December 12, 2020

The Golden Eagles are beat up at the moment. Guard Symir Torrence missed the previous game due to a toe injury, and it is uncertain when he will return. Forward Theo John has been limited in practice due to knee irritation and is questionable for the Big East opener. The Golden Eagles will need their role players to step up as they will not be 100 percent against their conference rival, Creighton.

Key Player - Koby McEwen

Purdue v Marquette

Koby McEwen is the key player for the Marquette Golden Eagles. The senior out of Ontario is the leading scoring for the Golden Eagles with 15.3 points per game. McEwen will need to notch up his play on Monday night for Marquette to pull off an upset against the Bluejays.

Marquette Golden Eagles Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

Theo John, Jamal Cain, Dawson Garcia, Koby McEwen, D.J. Carton

Creighton vs. Marquette Prediction

The Creighton Bluejays will control the pace of the game and force turnovers from a sloppy Marquette Golden Eagles' offense. The Bluejays will be 1-0 in conference play after their Big East opener Monday night.

How to watch Creighton vs. Marquette

The game will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1.