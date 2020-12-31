Creighton Bluejays vs Providence Friars Prediction & Match Preview - January 2, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 11 Creighton Bluejays are on the road to Rhode Island to face off against their Big East Conference foes, the unranked Providence Friars, on Saturday.

The Bluejays have had a great start to their college basketball season, entering this matchup with a 7-2 overall record. Both teams won their last game and are looking to stay hot in the competitive Big East.

Match Details

Fixture: Creighton Bluejays vs. Providence Friars - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 2nd, 2021, 12 PM ET

Venue: Dunkin' Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island

Creighton Bluejays Preview

Creighton v Marquette

The Creighton Bluejays are playing solid basketball but have certainly shown instances of inconsistency throughout the year.

The Bluejays are currently on a three-game winning streak. They defeated the No. 22 Xavier Musketeers in their last game and are seemingly heating up.

This momentum is coming at just the right time for the Creighton Bluejays as they hunt for a Big East championship down the road. For now, they'll have to focus on the task at hand, the Providence Friars.

Key Player - Marcus Zegarowski

Marcus Zegarowski has been a jack of all trades for the Creighton Bluejays so far in the season.

He is averaging 13.8 points, four rebounds, five assists, and one steal per game this year.

ZEGAROWSKI FOR THE WIN‼️



#25 Creighton (-280) escapes the upset 😅 pic.twitter.com/UfGaSUPm7r — Action Network Colleges (@ActionColleges) January 18, 2020

Marcus Zegarowski has fond memories of playing against the Providence Friars. Last season, he hit a clutch game-winning three-pointer with less than three seconds remaining to give Creighton the victory.

Zegarowski will be a key factor on Saturday and will need a solid offensive showing to outlast Providence once again.

Creighton Bluejays Predicted Lineup

F Damien Jefferson, F Christian Bishop, G Denzel Mahoney, G Mitch Ballock, G Marcus Zegarowski

Providence Friars Preview

Big East Basketball Tournament - Quarterfinals

The Providence Friars, led by head coach Ed Cooley for his tenth year, have had a good start to their 2020-21 season.

The Friars have an overall record of 7-3, including a 2-1 record in a very tough Big East conference. In their last game, the Friars defeated the Butler Bulldogs in an impressive 16-point victory.

The Providence Friars should not be underestimated by the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday, as they could come out with an upset victory if they are taken lightly.

Key Player - David Duke

David Duke has been the most efficient producer on the Providence Friars offense all season long.

The 6'5 junior is very fast for his size and grabs rebounds with his incredible jumping ability.

Providence scored 71 points and only 2 came from their bench



David Duke goes for 22 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals 💪



Solid home win even though Butler was missing Aaron Thompson

pic.twitter.com/fCmaBUtpQh — Rex (@REast_Eazy) December 30, 2020

Duke is averaging 19.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game at the guard position. The Friars will need a big-time performance out of Duke against the Creighton Bluejays if they are going to complete an upset at home.

Providence Friars Predicted Lineup

F Greg Gantt, F Nate Watson, G David Duke, G Jared Bynum, G A.J. Reeves

Creighton vs. Providence Prediction

Where to watch Creighton vs. Providence

The game will be broadcasted live on FOX.