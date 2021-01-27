Creighton Bluejays vs Seton Hall Pirates Prediction & Match Preview - January 27, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Seton Hall Pirates will host the No.17 Creighton Bluejays in a Big East showdown on Wednesday night. The Bluejays have a 7-3 conference record, while the Pirates sit right behind them in the standings at 6-3.

Creighton blew out Seton Hall in the first matchup this season with an 89-53 victory.

Match Details

Fixture: Creighton Bluejays vs Seton Hall Pirates - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 27th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Creighton Bluejays Preview

Creighton Bluejays celebrate

The Creighton Bluejays were able to bounce back in their latest outing, earning a victory over the UConn Huskies after being upset by the unranked Providence Friars last week.

Against the Friars, the Bluejays had more effort and energy overall compared to the game they previously lost. Here is what head coach, Greg McDermott, had to say in the post-game press conference,

I thought our guys started the game with a lot of intensity. A lot of the things I felt we were missing against Providence were there with this afternoon.

However, despite Creighton's increased intensity in their previous outing, they continued to struggle from three. The Creighton Bluejays have gone a combined 16 for 63 from behind the arc in their last three matches.

If the Bluejays are to sweep their in-conference rival, the Seton Hall Pirates, they will need to become more efficient from downtown.

Key Player - Mitch Ballock

The key player for the Creighton Bluejays is Mitch Ballock. The senior guard is one reason why the Bluejays are shooting threes at such a low percentage. In the last three outings, Ballock is shooting 11.1% from three.

However, Ballock is typically a sharpshooter for the Creighton Bluejays and has shot over 40% from behind the arc in the last two years.

Calm like a 𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊 𝐁𝐎𝐌𝐁 pic.twitter.com/yVDj4D1XLR — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) January 23, 2021

If Mitch Ballock can break out of his shooting slump, Creighton will defeat the Seton Hall Pirates and earn their eighth win in the Big East.

Creighton Bluejays' Predicted Lineup

F Damien Jefferson, F Christian Bishop, G Denzel Mahoney, G Mitch Ballock, G Marcus Zegarowski

Seton Hall Pirates Preview

Head coach Kevin Willard of the Seton Hall Pirates reacts.

The Seton Hall Pirates are coming off a loss where they were edged out against the No. 3 Villanova Wildcats, 76-74.

Against the Wildcats, the Pirates shot the ball at a high rate. They were 55.8% from the field and converted on eight three-pointers.

Here is what Seton Hall's head coach, Kevin Willard, had to say about his team's offensive performance,

I like the way we're progressing offensively. I like what the guys are doing.

If the Seton Hall Pirates can shoot the ball at a 50% or higher conversion rate, they will avoid a season sweep from the Creighton Bluejays.

Key Player - Sandro Mamukelashvili

Sandro Mamukelashvili has been one of the top big men in college basketball this season. The senior forward is averaging 18.4 points and seven rebounds on the year.

Looking forward to watching the matchup between JRE and Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili tonight. Mamukelashvili is currently averaging 18.1 points per game, which is the fourth highest scoring average in the Big East. JRE ranks sixth. Fireworks on the way. — C.J. Holmes ♟️ (@CjHolmes22) January 20, 2021

In Mamukelashvili's last matchup against the Creighton Bluejays, he was held to just 14 points and five rebounds.

If Mamukelashvili can be the best player on the court on Wednesday night and score close to 20 points, the Pirates will beat the Bluejays and move to second in the Big East.

Seton Hall Pirates' Predicted Lineup

F Sandro Mamukelashvili, F Jared Rhoden, G Ike Obiagu, G Myles Cale, G Shavar Reynolds Jr.

Creighton vs Seton Hall Prediction

Both teams have shown signs of brilliance this season. However, they also have many areas that need to be improved, so expect a closely-fought game on Wednesday night.

The determining factor in this game will come down to the two teams' ability to convert from three. With the Creighton Bluejays currently in better form, they are expected to take down the Seton Hall Pirates on the road.

Where to watch Creighton vs Seton Hall

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports One.