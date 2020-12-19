Creighton Bluejays vs UConn Huskies Prediction & Match Preview - December 20, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Creighton Bluejays vs. UConn Huskies - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, December 20th, 12 PM ET

Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut

The UConn Huskies will host the No.9 Creighton Bluejays on Sunday afternoon. The undefeated Huskies will be looking to upset the ranked Bluejays in their Big East opener.

Creighton Bluejays Preview

The Creighton Bluejays are coming off a disappointing loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles. This is the first loss the Bluejays have suffered at home in 12 games.

Final | We fall to Marquette, 89-84. pic.twitter.com/xmukXVSfBH — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) December 15, 2020

The Bluejays went ice cold in the second half against the Golden Eagles and were outscored by 14 points.

Creighton will need to avoid becoming stagnant on offense to bounce back against the UConn Huskies.

Key Player - Mitch Ballock

Creighton v Villanova

Mitch Ballock will be the key player for the Crighton Bluejays to get back into winning form. Despite the loss on Monday night, the senior guard had a career-high 26 points with eight three-pointers.

He will need to continue his career performance for the Bluejays to go above 500 in the Big East with a win against UConn on Sunday.

Creighton Bluejays Predicted Lineup

Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop, Denzel Mahoney, Mitch Ballock, Marcus Zegarowski

UConn Huskies Preview

The UConn Huskies are perfect to start the season at 3-0. They have not played a game since November 27 due to postponements from positive COVID-19 tests within the team.

Our team has temporarily suspended activities after a member tested positive for COVID-19.



Visit the link below for more information 👇https://t.co/D4WtvIvq7U — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) December 7, 2020

This will be the first true test for the Huskies this season, as they have not competed against a team with a winning record this year.

The Uconn Huskies will need to play strong perimeter defense and control the paint to win their Big East opener.

Key Player - Isaiah Whaley

Connecticut v Villanova

Isaiah Whaley is the key player for the UConn Huskies. The 6'9" senior is averaging 10 points per game and has already accounted for 11 total blocks.

Whaley will need to give the Huskies an advantage in the paint and try to get the Creighton Bluejays into early foul trouble to have a chance at an upset.

UConn Huskies Predicted Lineup

Tyler Polley, Isiah Whaley, Jalen Gaffney, James Bouknight, R.J. Cole

Creighton vs. UConn Prediction

The Creighton Bluejays will get back on track and beat the UConn Huskies on Sunday. We expect Mitch Ballock to continue his hot shooting streak and keep the Bluejays offense flowing.

How to watch Creighton vs. UConn

The game will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1.