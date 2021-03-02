Creighton Bluejays vs Villanova Wildcats Prediction & Match Preview - March 3, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 10th-ranked Villanova Wildcats will return to their home court on Wednesday to face their Big East rivals, the 14th-ranked Creighton Bluejays, in a battle for the top spot in the conference.

With just two games remaining for both teams, this matchup could be the deciding factor in the final standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Creighton Bluejays vs. Villanova Wildcats - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021, 8:30 PM ET

Venue: William B. Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania

Creighton Bluejays Preview

Damien Jefferson #23 of the Creighton Bluejays

The Creighton Bluejays have stuck around in the Big East while the top-seeded Villanova Wildcats have struggled. However, the Bluejays had a minor setback in their last matchup, falling to the Xavier Musketeers in an eight-point upset.

Advertisement

If they were able to pull out a win, the Creighton Bluejays would already hold the top spot in the conference. Nevertheless, they must recover from the loss quickly and battle with a strong Villanova team on the road.

Key Player - Marcus Zegarowski

With just two games remaining, Marcus Zegarowski will need to take over for the Creighton Bluejays to lead them to another victory against the Villanova Wildcats. The talented junior is averaging a team-high 15 points and 4.6 assists per game.

All 3 of these for Marcus Zegarowski! @BluejayMBB is flying high in Omaha coming off the long layoff. #GoJays x #BIGEASThoops pic.twitter.com/eaPhokRRW5 — #BIGEASThoops (@BIGEASTMBB) February 25, 2021

In the Bluejays' first meeting with the Wildcats, Marcus Zegarowski dropped a game-high 25 points for the victory.

The Creighton Bluejays will certainly hope for similar output from their guard on Wednesday night.

Creighton Bluejays Predicted Lineup

F Damien Jefferson, F Christian Bishop, G Denzel Mahoney, G Mitch Ballock, G Marcus Zegarowski

Villanova Wildcats Preview

Advertisement

Cole Swider #10 of the Villanova Wildcats

The Villanova Wildcats are struggling, taking three losses in their last seven conference games and clinging to a half-game lead in the Big East. The Wildcats could not contain the Creighton Bluejays in their first meeting this season, falling to a 16-point blowout.

Despite their recent troubles, the Villanova Wildcats still have a very talented roster with some of the best scorers in college basketball. If their experienced starters can find the basket, the Wildcats should have an advantage at home.

Key Player - Collin Gillespie

The senior captain of the Villanova Wildcats will need to step up on Wednesday night. Collin Gillespie leads the Villanova offense with 4.7 assists per game to go along with a solid 14.5 points per game.

#CousyAward Top 5 from @Hoophall! 👀



Jared Butler

Jalen Suggs

Ayo Dosunmu

Cade Cunningham

Collin Gillespie



Who is the top PG? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sRrsUJMnjx — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 22, 2021

With their backs against the wall, Gillespie will be called upon for his composure in pressure-packed situations.

The Wildcats are in desperate need of a win, and Collin Gillespie could just be the man for the job.

Villanova Wildcats Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

F Jermaine Samuels, F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, G Caleb Daniels, G Colin Gillespie, G Justin Moore

Creighton vs Villanova Prediction

The Creighton Bluejays have a very strong squad this year, with all five starters averaging double-digits in scoring. Meanwhile, the Villanova Wildcats will hope to leave the past behind and finish their season with two victories.

A very slight advantage goes to the Villanova Wildcats in this matchup.

Where to watch Creighton vs Villanova

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports One.