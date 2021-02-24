DePaul Blue Demons vs Creighton Bluejays Prediction & Match Preview - February 24, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 13th-ranked Creighton Bluejays return to their home court on Wednesday for a Big East matchup with the DePaul Blue Demons. The Bluejays have won three straight, most recently taking down the first-place Villanova Wildcats on the road. The Blue Demons have had a rough college basketball season, sitting in last place of the Big East standings with a 2-10 conference record.

Match Details

Fixture: DePaul Blue Demons vs. Creighton Bluejays - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 24th, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska

DePaul Blue Demons Preview

DePaul Blue Demons head coach Dave Leitao

The DePaul Blue Demons are on track to finish in dead last of the Big East for a fifth-straight season. With the powerhouse offenses in the conference, the Blue Demons have been unable to find an answer on either end of the court this year.

Carrying a dismal 4-10 overall record, the DePaul Blue Demons are in need of a victory. Scoring an average of just under 67 points per game, DePaul's shooters will need a huge night on the road to outlast Creighton.

Key Player - Charlie Moore

With three 20+ point performances in his last four games, Charlie Moore has become a big threat for the DePaul Blue Demons. The senior guard is averaging a team-leading 14.1 points per game on 40% shooting, but his efforts have not been enough overall.

This pass from Charlie Moore is gonna have the @ChicagoBears inquiring.

With just three DePaul players averaging 10 or more points per game, the load will be primarily on the shoulders of Charlie Moore. The skilled senior will be tested on both ends of the floor by a very tough Creighton Bluejays team on Wednesday.

Depaul Blue Demons Predicted Lineup

C Nick Ongenda, F Romeo Weems, G James Bouknight, G Tyrese Martin, G Charlie Moore

Creighton Bluejays Preview

The Creighton Bluejays carry a 12-4 conference record

Following a 14-point rout of the Villanova Wildcats, the Creighton Bluejays have pulled to within a half-game of the top spot in the Big East. The Bluejays have won six of their last seven games, improving to 16-5 overall this season.

With the struggling DePaul Blue Demons coming to town, the Creighton Bluejays could play a very relaxed game on Wednesday. The Bluejays' offense is outscoring the Blue Demons by an average of 13 points thus far, making Creighton a heavy favorite in this matchup.

Key Player - Marcus Zegarowski

Playmaker Marcus Zegarowski of the Creighton Bluejays has established himself as one of the top point guards in college basketball. The 6'2" junior is a facilitator for the Creighton offense, averaging a team-high 4.4 assists per game.

Marcus Zegarowski is always ready for the big moment. #25 Creighton tops Providence 78-74.



pic.twitter.com/VzroqJ1b0w — CollegeBB News (@CollegeBBNCAA) January 18, 2020

Zegarowski has been especially dangerous from three-point land, knocking down just under 40% of his shots from beyond this year. If Zegarowski can continue his outstanding play, the Creighton Bluejays should come away with a relatively easy victory.

Creighton Bluejays Predicted Lineup

F Damien Jefferson, F Christian Bishop, G Denzel Mahoney, G Mitch Ballock, G Marcus Zegarowski

DePaul vs Creighton Prediction

The Creighton Bluejays have a great chance to gain ground on first-place Villanova with the DePaul Blue Demons coming to town. The Bluejays should have no problem finding space on the offensive end while dominating on defense. The Blue Demons would need an outstanding team effort to keep pace with the talented Creighton shooters. The Bluejays should have a considerable advantage in this matchup and improve to 17-5 on the season.

Where to watch DePaul vs Creighton

The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.