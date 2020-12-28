Dixie State Trailblazers vs Gonzaga Bulldogs Prediction & Match Preview - December 29th, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs are hosting the Dixie State Trailblazers on Tuesday in what is shaping up to be yet another big night for the red-hot Bulldogs. Gonzaga improved to 7-0 after its impressive 98-75 victory over the No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers, defending the top spot in college basketball once again.

Match Details

Fixture: Dixie State Trailblazers vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 29th, 2020, 9 PM ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington

Dixie State Trailblazers Preview

The Dixie State Trailblazers, based out of southern Utah, have their biggest game of the year coming up on Tuesday against the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Trailblazers have never beaten a ranked opponent, and a win on Tuesday would be the upset of the year. The Trailblazers will need a spectacular performance, and perhaps a little bit of luck, in order to hang with the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Key Player - Cameron Gooden

Dixie State star guard Cameron Gooden has guided a balanced attack that has led the Trailblazers to a 4-1 record this year. Gooden averages 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game thus far, and will need another stellar performance if the Trailblazers are going to keep it close, let alone pull off a huge upset.

Dixie State Trailblazers Predicted Lineup

F Hunter Schofield, F Jacob Nicolds, G Frank Staine, G Cameron Gooden, G Dason Youngblood

Gonzaga Bulldogs Preview

Virginia v Gonzaga

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have proved to be the strongest team in college basketball this season, and have won six of seven games by double figures. The Bulldogs should be very confident heading into this matchup with the Dixie State Trailblazers, and will likely control the entire game.

Key Player - Corey Kispert

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have gotten tremendous production out of their senior forward Corey Kispert this season. Kispert is averaging a team-high 22.4 points and has shot a scorching 63.6% from the field.

Corey Kispert tied a school record with nine 3-pointers in the Zags’ blowout win over Virginia. pic.twitter.com/Qui7zjN6hI — ESPN (@espn) December 26, 2020

Corey Kispert is coming off of his best game yet, scoring 32 points with nine 3-pointers against Virginia. Kispert's offensive output has been consistently dominant, and will likely exploit the defensive mismatches presented against the Dixie State Trailblazers on Tuesday.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Predicted Lineup

F Anton Watson, F Corey Kispert, G Drew Timme, G Jalen Suggs, G Joel Ayayi

Dixie State vs. Gonzaga Prediction

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the clear favorite to win this matchup, and barring some sort of disastrous performance, they'll win with ease.

Where to watch Dixie State vs. Gonzaga

The game will be available for live stream on ESPN+.