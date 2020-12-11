Duke Blue Devils cancel remaining non-conference games

The Duke Blue Devils are cancelling the remainder of their scheduled non-conference games. After a rough 15-point loss at home to No. 6 Illinois, head coach Mike Krzyzewski began alluding to his desire to cancel games this season, but was met with tough media criticism. It seems the criticism did not bother Coach Krzyzewski in the slightest, as he and his staff have decided to do what they feel is best for their team.

"This is the best decision we could make as a program, in making sure that we are doing the right thing for our players," said coach Mike Krzyzewski. "This will also allow our team to have time over the holidays to safely enjoy with their families."

BREAKING: Duke is not planning on playing any more non-conference games, source told @Stadium. Obviously, that could change down the road. ... but that’s the plan for now with Coach K and the Blue Devils. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 10, 2020

What's next for the Duke Blue Devils?

With this decision, the December 19 matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs has been cancelled. Duke also had two non-conference games previously postponed for rescheduling: Elon and Charleston Southern. Those games have been cancelled as well.

Many voices around college basketball continue to express their disapproval of this decision, claiming that the Duke Blue Devils are "scared" or "soft" after losing two of their last three games. Coach Krzyzewski seems to be firm on this decision, and we will have to wait for conference play to see the Blue Devils back in action.

The Duke Blue Devils return to the court to face off against Notre Dame on December 16, but will then have 13 days off before hosting the ACC-leading Pittsburgh Panthers on the 29th. Duke is not cancelling the rest of their season, just the games Coach Krzyzewski has decided would put his players at risk. While questionable, this is a decision that Blue Devils players and fans will have to accept.

