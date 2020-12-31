Duke Blue Devils vs. Florida State Seminoles Prediction & Match Preview - January 2, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 20 Duke Blue Devils are back in action against their ACC conference rival No. 18 Florida State Seminoles on Saturday as we begin the new year. The Blue Devils (3-2) have had four previous nonconference games canceled and Tuesday's home ACC game against Pitt has been postponed. That all means this will be Duke's first game since Dec. 16 and only its second since Dec. 8.

Match Details

Fixture: Duke Blue Devils vs. Florida State Seminoles - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 2nd, 2021, 8 PM ET

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida

Duke Blue Devils Preview

Florida State v Duke

The 20th-ranked Duke Blue Devils have had a less than ideal start to their 2020-21 season, bringing a 3-2 overall record into their matchup with the Seminoles. Like many teams, the Blue Devils have experienced COVID-related cancellations on their schedule this season. Blue Devils' Coach Mike Krzyzewski has even questioned whether games should be played during the pandemic as the Duke women's team has opted out of the remainder of the season.

Key Player - Matthew Hurt

Matthew Hurt is the most consistent player on this 2020-21 Duke Blue Devils roster. Hurt averages a team-leading 18.8 points per game, and has also collected 7.6 rebounds per game.

Hurt, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward, is shooting the ball extraordinarily well this season, bringing a 52.2% field-goal percentage into the matchup with the Florida State Seminoles. Hurt will need to lead his Duke team on Saturday after their long break, and guide them to victory with a big performance.

Duke Blue Devils Predicted Lineup

F Matthew Hurt, F Patrick Tape, G DJ Steward, G Jeremy Roach, G Jordan Goldwire

Florida State Seminoles Preview

Florida State v Louisville

The Florida State Seminoles (5-2) have proved to be an early surprise with wins over Indiana, Florida and Georgia Tech, but have run in to some struggles as of late. The Seminoles have lost two of their last three games and enter this conference matchup against the Duke Blue Devils with a 1-1 ACC record. The Seminoles will need to make the necessary adjustments and refocus if they want to avoid another conference loss on Saturday.

Key Player - MJ Walker

Florida State Seminoles guard MJ Walker has been making his case to be a first-round selection in the next NBA Draft. Seven games into his senior season, Walker has been beyond impressive on both ends of the court for the Seminoles.

Walker averages a team-high 15.3 points per game, and uses his physical play to his advantage by getting to the free-throw line. When fouled, he has hit 93% of his free throws this season. Walker needs to have a big night offensively to keep his team from dropping down in the ACC standings.

Florida State Seminoles Predicted Lineup

F RaiQuan Gray, G M.J. Walker, C Balsa Koprivica, G Anthony Polite, G Scottie Barnes

Florida State vs. Duke Prediction

Expect the Florida State Seminoles to come into Saturday's matchup with a new energy and a fast-paced offense. The Duke Blue Devils, with over two weeks between games, should be well-rested, but perhaps too rusty for the matchup on Saturday. The Seminoles win this one in a fun, close battle.

Where to watch Florida State vs. Duke?

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.