"The BIGGEST rubber match in the HISTORY of college basketball" - NCAA insider hypes up Duke vs UNC in Final 4 of March Madness, compares it to Ultimate Warrior vs Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania VI

Rivalries increase the scope and scale of any matchup, and the rivalry between the Duke Blue Devils and the UNC Tar Heels will take center stage at the Final Four. Two of college basketball's biggest names will clash for a spot in the national championship game in a matchup fit for WrestleMania weekend.

Duke (32-6) will play North Carolina (28-9) in the second national semifinal on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The rubber match between Duke and UNC in the Final 4 is one of the biggest matchups in college basketball history.

First, the two rivals from North Carolina will have their first NCAA Tournament meeting.

Second, the Final Four is the last for retiring Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski.

Third, the teams have traded blowouts this season. Duke cruised by UNC 87-67 on Feb. 5. But the unranked Tar Heels spoiled Coach K's last home game 94-81 on March 5.

PHASE 3. Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein Duke's Final Four matchup with North Carolina will be the most anticipated national semifinal since Wisconsin/Kentucky in 2015.



Biggest rubber match in the history of college basketball.



The latest chapter in one of the greatest rivalries in sports is something befitting WrestleMania weekend. So, it makes sense that it is happening during this year's WrestleMania weekend. Given the teams' historical greatness, Jon Rothstein believes the Final Four meeting fits a specific WrestleMania main event.

Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein The last time a sporting event felt comparable to the magnitude of Duke facing North Carolina in the Final Four in Coach K's final season. The last time a sporting event felt comparable to the magnitude of Duke facing North Carolina in the Final Four in Coach K's final season. https://t.co/fBvCDY4Fpj

Two of the top brands facing in professional wrestling history facing off is an apt comparison for Duke and UNC's Final Four clash. The only thing that prevents the comparison from being perfect is that Saturday's semifinal game is not for the national title.

Duke vs. UNC in the Final 4 goes beyond WrestleMania and championships

One of the biggest weekends in sports history will see Coach K's retirement, one way or another.

The magnitude of the game between the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels is enormous without it being a national championship game. The loser will not be able to live the loss down for a long time, if ever.

Duke and coach Mike Krzyzewski felt the loss to North Carolina in his last home game was unacceptable. But if UNC ends Coach K's career in a Final Four, that will be something the Tar Heels will always hold over the Blue Devils.

However, if Duke and its coach beat the Tar Heels en route to a national championship, it would be the ultimate response to losing Krzyzewski's last home game.

The winner will claim the biggest win in the rivalry's history, but it will still have to take out another blue blood for the national title.

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops Duke, Kansas, Villanova and Cinderella North Carolina.



The Ultimate Blueblood Final Four. Duke, Kansas, Villanova and Cinderella North Carolina. The Ultimate Blueblood Final Four.

The victor will still need to defeat either the Kansas Jayhawks (31-6) or the Villanova Wildcats (30-7) to claim the ultimate prize of another national championship.

