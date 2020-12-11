Match Details

Fixture: Florida Gators vs No. 20 Florida State Seminoles - NCAA Men's Basketball - SEC/ACC Matchup

Date and Time: Saturday, December 12 at 11AM EST

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, FL

The No. 20 Florida State Seminoles will host their bitter in-state rival Florida Gators on Saturday morning in a battle of the unbeatens.

_________________________________________________________________

Florida Gators Preview

Florida v Nevada

The undefeated Florida Gators have outscored their opponents 252-179 in their first three games, taking down Army, Boston College and Stetson. While all three of these opponents were unranked, the fast-paced offense and strong defenders of this Florida team are not to be underestimated. Led by junior F Keyontae Johnson and sophomore G Tre Mann, Florida will put pressure on the Seminole defense for the full 40 minutes.

Key Player: Tre Mann

Tre Mann strong start to his sophomore season! 18 PPG, 5 APG, 4 RPG 🔥 @tre2mann3 pic.twitter.com/jEO1Jjh7H1 — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) December 4, 2020

Tre Mann has been nothing short of phenomenal this season, averaging just over 15 points and 4 assists per game. Mann has shown the ability to shoot from anywhere on the court and takes control of the game when the ball is in his hand. Mann has shown tremendous playmaking skills, finding holes in defenses and creating space when necessary. Expect Florida State defenders to keep a close eye on Mann all day Saturday.

Florida Gators Predicted Lineup

Colin Castleton, Keyontae Johnson, Tre Mann, Scottie Lewis, Noah Locke

_________________________________________________________________

Florida State Seminoles Preview

Florida State v Duke

No. 20 Florida State Seminoles are feeling good after an overtime thriller against the Indiana Hoosiers on a game-winning, last-second layup. The Seminoles' only other game of the season, an 86-58 victory over the winless North Florida Ospreys, did not give us much of a gauge on the talent of Florida State. Unfortunately, the Seminoles' first scheduled game this season was cancelled due to COVID. Saturday will be the biggest test of the season thus far for Florida State, and they will look to senior G M.J. Walker and junior F Raiquan Gray for big plays and on-court leadership.

Key Player: M.J. Walker

M.J. Walker has been a big time player since he arrived at Florida State. Walker's athleticism and speed for his size makes him very difficult to guard. He can beat defenders off the dribble and also shoot from range with efficiency. Walker is shooting a career-high 43 percent from the field this season and is averaging 18 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. The Seminoles are counting on a big night from Walker on their way to a home-court win.

Florida State Seminoles Predicted Lineup

Raiquan Gray, Balsa Koprivica, Scottie Barnes, M.J. Walker, Anthony Polite

_________________________________________________________________

Florida Gators vs Florida State Seminoles Prediction

Despite leading the all-time record between these two rivals, the Florida Gators have not beaten the Florida State Seminoles since 2013. While the Gators have a solid team with solid players, it is not enough to match the experienced lineup of the Seminoles. I predict Florida State wins in a close game, 74-70.

How to Watch Florida vs Florida State

The game will be broadcast live at 11AM EST on ESPNU and ESPN+.