Florida Gators vs West Virginia Mountaineers Prediction & Match Preview - January 30, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Florida Gators will take a break from conference play as they take on the 11th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers for an SEC/Big 12 matchup on Saturday.

The Gators currently sit in a tie for second place in the SEC, carrying a 9-4 overall record into Saturday's matchup. The Mountaineers, on the other hand, have won back-to-back games, including a 1-point victory over one of college basketball's hottest teams, the No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Match Details

Fixture: Florida Gators vs. West Virginia Mountaineers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 30th, 2021, 2 PM ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

Florida Gators Preview

The Florida Gators upset the 6th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on January 19th

The Florida Gators have been brilliant on the offensive end recently, averaging just under 82 points in their last three games. They upset the 6th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on January 19th and have kept their momentum rolling with two more wins last week.

Advertisement

This winning streak has lifted the Gators into second place of the SEC, only trailing the unbeaten Alabama Crimson Tide.

When they travel to Morgantown on Saturday, the Florida Gators will need to keep pace with the talented West Virginia offense. Even with star Keyontae Johnson still out, the Gators have made the best of a bad situation and look strong heading into this matchup.

Key Player - Colin Castleton

Following one of the scariest moments of the year in Keyontae Johnson's collapse, the Florida Gators have come together and elevated their game in his absence.

Colin Castleton has made his impact felt immediately, taking over the forward duties and controlling the paint with great efficiency.

Generally when you have 3-4 guys guarding you, the smart move is to pass.



But Colin Castleton is no ordinary big man. pic.twitter.com/j5minQLdjL — SDSBasketball (@SDSBasketball) January 13, 2021

With his long 6-foot-11 frame, the Gators' junior forward has been a force on the boards and leads his team with 5.4 rebounds per game.

With the assignment of West Virginia's big man Derek Culver, Colin Castleton could be the difference-maker in the game.

Flordia Gators Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

F Anthony Duruji, F Colin Castleton, G Noah Locke, G Scottie Lewis, G Tre Mann

West Virginia Preview

The West Virginia Mountaineers have hung around the top 15 of the rankings despite their 4-3 conference record

The West Virginia Mountaineers should be feeling very good after an impressive victory over Texas Tech on January 25th. Their offense exploded for 88 points to outlast the Red Raiders, with each of their five starters recording double-digits in the point column.

The Mountaineers have hung around the top 15 of the rankings despite their 4-3 conference record, much due to their strength of schedule. Three of their four losses have come to top 5 ranked teams. This team is not to be underestimated and should be very confident when they host the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Key Player - Derek Culver

Derek Culver came one rebound shy of a double-double in his team's latest victory. The junior finished the game with 10 points, 9 rebounds and one assist, shutting down opposing big men on the defensive end.

Advertisement

However, Derek Culver will have quite the matchup ahead of him, with Colin Castleton coming to town with his red-hot Florida Gators.

If Culver can minimize production on the defensive end and display his usual offensive talent, the West Virginia Mountaineers should have the advantage in this match.

West Virginia Mountaineers Predicted Lineup

F Derek Culver, F Emmitt Matthews Jr., F Jalen Bridges, G Mile McBride, G Sean McNeil

Florida vs. West Virginia Prediction

This matchup is looking to be dead even, with both offenses playing at the top of their game recently.

The Florida Gators' defense has shown the ability to shut down opposing offenses but will put to the test on Saturday. Meanwhile, the West Virginia Mountaineers present a very balanced side, with experience against some of the best teams in the NCAA.

I predict Derek Culver to win the battle for the paint, lifting the Mountaineers to a narrow victory.

Where to watch Florida vs. West Virginia

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.