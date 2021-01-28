Florida State Seminoles vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Prediction & Match Preview - January 30, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 16th-ranked Florida State Seminoles will travel to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an ACC conference showdown this weekend.

The Seminoles have held their spot in the college basketball rankings by winning each of their last five games after being upset by Clemson on December 29th.

The Yellow Jackets, on the other hand, started conference play strong but have lost back-to-back games and fallen to 8th place in the standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 30th, 2021, 4 PM ET

Venue: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Georgia

Florida State Seminoles Preview

Florida State v Louisville

Advertisement

The Florida State Seminoles will kick off a three-game road trip on Saturday when they take on Georgia Tech for a chance to earn their 6th straight win.

The Seminoles sit one game behind the top spot of the ACC standings and are trying to keep pace with the 1st-placed Virginia Cavaliers until their meeting on February 15th.

The offensive excellence of the Florida State Seminoles has carried them through this winning streak, with big production from star M.J. Walker. On Saturday, the Seminoles' offense will likely give them more than enough output to overwhelm the Georgia Tech defense.

Key Player - M.J. Walker

The Florida State Seminoles will be looking to senior guard M.J. Walker for leadership on the offensive end.

The 6-foot-5 sharpshooter has shown tremendous ability from all areas of the floor, knocking down tough shots and driving to the rim with great success.

M.J. Walker is averaging a team-high 14.2 points per game thus far, despite only scoring 11 in his team's most recent blowout victory over Miami.

Advertisement

The Florida State Seminoles will be hoping to see their leading scorer driving this offense to a conference victory over Georgia Tech.

Florida State Seminoles Predicted Lineup

F RaiQuan Gray, G M.J. Walker, C Balsa Koprivica, G Anthony Polite, G Scottie Barnes

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Preview

Georgia Tech v Wake Forest

After a surprising 3-1 start to conference play, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have lost two straight games and will have yet another tough opponent on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets have averaged only 65 points of offense in their last three games, a figure unlikely to suffice against a powerhouse Florida State Seminoles offense.

The production of guard Jose Alvarado has been great, despite the Yellow Jackets' struggles. If they are going to pull off an upset, there will need to be a team effort on both ends for all 40 minutes.

Key Player - Jose Alvarado

Despite enduring inconsistencies as a team thus far, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have constantly looked to Jose Alvarado for offense this season.

The senior guard has averaged a team-leading 18.1 points per game thus far, shooting an impressive 54% from the field.

Advertisement

Jose Alvarado with a gorgeous alley-oop behind the Duke defense 👀 pic.twitter.com/dohVq4z83C — Stadium (@Stadium) January 27, 2021

Jose Alvarado exploded for a game-high 26 points in his last game against the Duke Blue Devils but could not ignite the rest of the Georgia Tech offense as they suffered a 7-point loss.

The Yellow Jackets will hope to follow Alvarado's lead and pull off a huge upset over Florida State on Saturday.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Predicted Lineup

F Moses Wright, F Jordan Usher, G Jose Alvarado, G Bubba Parham, G Michael Devoe

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Prediction

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have fallen off a bit since flirting with the top of the ACC standings and are now facing some must-win games. However, beating the Florida State Seminoles will be no small task.

I predict Florida State to show up with great intensity and outpace the Georgia Tech offense for a decisive victory.

Where to watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech

The game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.