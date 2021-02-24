Florida State Seminoles vs Miami Hurricanes Prediction & Match Preview - February 24, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 11th-ranked Florida State Seminoles will head south for an ACC meeting with their in-state rival Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday. The Seminoles have been climbing the college basketball rankings, victorious in three straight and claiming the top spot in the ACC standings. The Hurricanes have had a season to forget, entering this matchup with a 3-12 conference record with just four games remaining on their schedule.

Match Details

Fixture: Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 24th, 2021, 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida

_________________________________________________________________

Florida State Seminoles Preview

Florida State holds a half game lead in the ACC

The Florida State Seminoles have built a very solid product this season, taking down ranked opponents and climbing in the standings. The Seminoles will hope to close out their remaining four games with wins, given each of the four are unranked.

The guards of Florida State have been strong all season and should expose the struggling defenders of Miami on Wednesday. Averaging just under 80 points of team offense per game, the Florida State Seminoles should be very confident heading into this matchup.

Advertisement

Key Player - RaiQuan Gray

Florida State big man RaiQuan Gray has been outstanding in the paint thus far, using his footwork and shooting ability to create shots. At 6'8", Gray is rarely the biggest man in the paint and will be outsized in this matchup as well.

Whole lotta buckets from RaiQuan Gray 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aO7aF01dNh — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 22, 2021

Averaging a team-high 6.6 rebounds to go along with 11.7 points per game, the talented junior has really found his groove this season. The Florida State Seminoles will hope for a big night out of RaiQuan Gray in Miami to defend the top spot in the ACC.

Florida State Seminoles Predicted Lineup

F RaiQuan Gray, G M.J. Walker, C Balsa Koprivica, G Anthony Polite, G Scottie Barnes

_________________________________________________________________

Miami Hurricanes Preview

Advertisement

Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga

The Miami Hurricanes have been in quite the slump, losing three straight and seven of their last eight games. The Hurricanes' unfortunate combination of inconsistent offense and permeable defense has resulted in a 7-13 overall record.

The ACC conference has been especially rough for the Miami Hurricanes, sitting in 14th place through 15 games. The Hurricanes offense is averaging a mere 66 points per game, 14 points less than their rival Florida State Seminoles.

Key Player - Isaiah Wong

Despite his team's struggles, Isaiah Wong has had a very good season for the Miami Hurricanes. The sophomore is averaging a team-high 16.7 points per game on 43% shooting, carrying the load for a troubled offense.

The 6'3" guard has put his high-flying ability on display, but also shoots a solid 32% from beyond. With the Miami Hurricanes representing a huge underdog in this matchup, Isaiah Wong will need to put on a show for his team to pull of an upset.

Miami Hurricanes Predicted Lineup

F Anthony Walker, C Nysier Brooks, G Isaiah Wong, G Elijah Olaniyi, G Chris Lykes

_________________________________________________________________

Advertisement

Florida State vs Miami Prediction

With the Florida State Seminoles presenting a blatant favorite in this matchup, the Miami Hurricanes will have all the pressure to perform on Wednesday. The Seminoles have a narrow lead over the ACC, so they cannot afford to take anyone lightly. Nonetheless, their offense outmatches the Miami Hurricanes at every position on the floor. With the help of RaiQuan Gray in the paint, the Florida State Seminoles should have no problem taking care of business in Miami.

Where to watch Florida State vs Miami

The game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.