Gardner-Webb Bulldogs vs Florida State Seminoles Prediction & Match Preview - December 21, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Gardner-Webb Bulldogs vs. Florida State Seminoles - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, December 21, 2020, 7PM ET

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida

The No. 15 Florida State Seminoles will be defending their home court on Monday against the Gardener-Webb Bulldogs of the Big South conference. The Seminoles are undefeated thus far, posting solid offensive numbers as a team. Gardener-Webb has had almost the opposite outcome, having lost three of their first four games.

Gardener-Webb Bulldogs Preview

Gardner-Webb v Miami

The Gardener-Webb Bulldogs, who have yet to start Big South conference play, must be at their best on Monday if they want a chance at beating this Florida State Seminoles squad. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs had their first five scheduled games cancelled due to COVID protocols, and have been underproducing as a whole since starting play.

Key Player- Jaheam Cornwall

Gardener-Webb Bulldogs' starting point Jaheam Cornwall guard has been as good as advertised this season. Cornwall has been shooting the ball exceptionally well for the Bulldogs, bringing a 40 percent 3-point percentage into Monday's matchup. In his last game, Cornwall dropped a season-high 21 points in his team's first win of the year.

Congratulations to Jaheam Cornwall on his Big South Player of the Week honor!!! 20.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.0 apg and most important - a pair of league wins!!! #SkoDawgs pic.twitter.com/zJ95525KRo — Gardner-Webb Men's Basketball (@GWU_MBK) February 17, 2020

Jaheam Cornwall has averaged more minutes, points, and assists per game than anyone else on his team this season. Cornwall must have a career night against the Florida State Seminoles if his Bulldogs are going to complete an upset.

Gardener-Webb Bulldogs Predicted Lineup

Kareem Reid, Jaheam Cornwall, Ludovic Dufeal, Jacob Falko, Lance Terry

_________________________________________________________________

Florida State Seminoles Preview

Florida State v Notre Dame

The unbeaten Florida State Seminoles should have a nice break from the high-intensity games they have been playing recently. Florida State has proven to be a very solid team this year, already taking down their in-state rival Florida Gators and the always-tough Indiana Hoosiers on their way to a 4-0 record. The Seminoles are currently atop the ACC standings along with four other teams unbeaten in conference play.

Key Player - MJ Walker

Florida State Seminoles guard MJ Walker has been a man on a mission this season. Currently a senior for the Seminoles, Walker is hoping to perform well enough to hear his name called on draft day this year.

MJ Walker DUNKED on him then STEPPED over him... oh my. pic.twitter.com/7aBCcjYERf — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 12, 2020

MJ Walker is averaging a team-leading 16.8 points per game this season. Walker is skilled at drawing fouls, and has been lights out from the free-throw line, entering Monday's matchup shooting a jaw-dropping 97 percent from the stripe.

Florida State Seminoles Predicted Lineup

Raiquan Gray, MJ Walker, Balsa Koprivica, Anthony Polite, Scottie Barnes

_________________________________________________________________

Gardner-Webb vs. Florida State Prediction

The Florida State Seminoles should have no problem handling the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Monday night, and may even get the chance to get their bench some quality minutes. The Seminoles should dominate in this matchup, and the final score should look something like 80-60 in favor of Florida State.

How to watch Gardener-Webb vs. Florida State

The game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.