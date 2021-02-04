George Mason Patriots vs Dayton Flyers Prediction & Match Preview - February 5, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Dayton Flyers will host the George Mason Patriots in an Atlantic 10 conference matchup on Friday.

The Flyers are just two games out of first place in the standings and are fighting for a tournament nod, entering this matchup with a 10-5 overall record.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have run into trouble in conference play but have won two of their last three games.

Match Details

Fixture: George Mason Patriots vs. Dayton Flyers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Friday, February 5th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio

George Mason Patriots Preview

The George Mason Patriots have won two of their last three games

The George Mason Patriots have been finding their footing after a tough start to their season. They have won three of their last five games but still hold a record of 4-5 in conference play.

The Patriots' offense is averaging over 70 points per game, carrying some talented guards in their backcourt. If they can continue to shoot the ball in the same way, they could have a chance to upset the Dayton Flyers on Friday.

Key Player - Jordan Miller

George Mason Patriots guard Jordan Miller is performing with great consistency this season, averaging a team-high 15.9 points per game thus far.

The junior has been lethal from the three-point range, shooting an incredible 41.6% from deep through 13 games.

Jordan Miller continuing his stellar season for George Mason - 16 points and 4 threes in the first half against Rhode Island.



Patriots looking for a road upset on one of the top teams in the A10. — Tyler Byrum (@theTylerByrum) January 16, 2021

Miller has tallied 17 or more points in each of his last four games but has exploded for as many as 30 earlier in the season.

The Patriots will be hoping for an offensive outburst from their star guard as they travel to face the Dayton Flyers.

George Mason Patriots Predicted Lineup

F Josh Oduro, F A.J. Wilson, G Tyler Kolek, G Javon Greene, G Jordan Miller

Dayton Flyers Preview

The Dayton Flyers head into this matchup with a 10-5 overall record

The Dayton Flyers are fighting for one of the final spots in the March Madness tournament, sitting at 10-5 overall and seemingly gaining momentum. They have not made an NCAA tournament appearance since 2017, but winning their conference could put them in the conversation for a nod.

However, the Flyers will first need to take care of the George Mason Patriots, a team that they likely outmatch and outsize on the floor.

The Dayton Flyers are shooting 47.4% from the field as a team this season and should put their offense on display on Friday night.

Key Player - Jalen Crutcher

Jalen Crutcher has been the key factor for the Dayton Flyers' offense so far this season. The senior guard is averaging a team-leading 19.3 points and 4.5 assists per game on 52% shooting from the field.

Anthony Grant on the legacy of Jalen Crutcher, who ranks 24th in school history in scoring and fourth in assists: “One of the best players to ever come through Dayton.” pic.twitter.com/LJ13Uh4o1v — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) January 28, 2021

Now in his final year at Dayton, Jalen Crutcher has accumulated quite the stat sheet for his career and sits at 4th place among the team's all-time assist-leaders.

With Crutcher's consistent production, the Flyers should be able to outpace the George Mason offense.

Dayton Flyers Predicted Lineup

F Mustapha Amzil, C Jordy Tshimanga, G Elijah Weaver, G Ibi Watson, G Jalen Crutcher

George Mason vs Dayton Preview

The Dayton Flyers are right on the cusp of overtaking the top spot in the Atlantic 10 conference. When they host the George Mason Patriots on Friday, the Flyers will need to bring their best effort on defense.

The Patriots' scoring ability should not be taken lightly, but neither can the overall talent of Dayton. In this matchup, the slight advantage goes to Jalen Crutcher and the Flyers.

Where to watch George Mason vs Dayton

The game will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN2.