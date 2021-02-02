Georgetown Hoyas vs Creighton Bluejays Prediction & Match Preview - February 3, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No.15 Creighton Bluejays will be back on their home court after a successful two-game road trip to take on the Georgetown Hoyas in a Big East battle on Wednesday night.

The Creighton Bluejays are on a three-game win streak and moved up two spots in this week's AP Top-25 Poll. Meanwhile, the Georgetown Hoyas were able to earn a win on Saturday, breaking a five-game losing streak.

Match Details

Fixture: Georgetown Hoyas vs. Creighton Bluejays - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska

Creighton Bluejays Preview

Marcus Zegarowski of the Creighton Bluejays.

The Creighton Bluejays have the most wins in the Big East with a 9-3 record. But they are second in the standings behind the Villanova Wildcats, who have a perfect 6-0 conference record.

The Bluejays will have the chance to knock the Wildcats off the top spot later in the month. But for now, they will need to focus on one game at a time.

The Bluejays took down the DePaul Blue Demons 69-62 in their latest victory. It was an ugly win, as Creighton found themselves down by 16 points in the second half, despite being up 11 at one point in the first 20 minutes.

Here is what the Creighton Bluejays freshman center, Ryan Kalkbrenner, had to say about his team's sloppy win:

"You know you've got to lock in the next time you go to practice and say, ‘Even though we won, we've got to be mature enough to watch the film and fix what we did wrong in that game."

The Creighton Bluejays will have to make sure they do not play down to their opponent's level on Wednesday night and prove to the country why they are a team that deserves to be ranked in the AP Top-25 Poll.

Key Player - Marcus Zegarowski

Marcus Zegarowski has been the Creighton Bluejays' most explosive player this season. He is averaging 14.9 points per game and leading the team in assists, with over four per outing.

The junior guard stepped up his play last week, scoring 18.5 points a game, which earned him the Big East player of the week accolade.

Marcus Zegarowski was named the Big East player of the week. He averaged 18.5 ppg in the #Jays' two wins over Seton Hall & DePaul, and had clutch plays late in both — Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) February 1, 2021

Zegarowski will need to maintain his season averages on Wednesday night if the Bluejays are to take down the Georgetown Hoyas and earn their fourth consecutive win.

Creighton Bluejays Predicted Lineup

F Damien Jefferson, F Christian Bishop, G Denzel Mahoney, G Mitch Ballock, G Marcus Zegarowski

Georgetown Hoyas Preview

Jamorko Pickett of the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Georgetown Hoyas fought back to earn a comeback win against the Providence Friars in their previous matchup, ending a five-game losing streak.

The key to the Hoyas' victory was their ability to control the boards. They had a 47-33 rebounding advantage, 17 of which were offensive.

If they are to upset the Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday, they will need to control the boards once again and step up their offensive efficiency.

The Georgetown Hoyas are only scoring 98.7 points per 100 possession, while the Bluejays are scoring 116.1, per kenpom.com.

Key Player - Jahvon Blair

Jahvon Blair is the key player for the Georgetown Hoyas. The senior guard is leading the team in scoring with 17.3. However, he is shooting the ball at a poor 39.1%.

Blair will need to score an efficient 20+ points against the Creighton Bluejays and win his matchup against Marcus Zegarowski to earn the Georgetown Hoyas an upset win.

Throughout his college career, Blair has shown that he is more than capable of putting up a big performance.

Back in February, Jahvon Blair scored a then career-high 23 points, going 9-of-19 from the floor and hitting five 3-pointers, to lead all scorers! @georgetownhoops#HOYASAXA pic.twitter.com/Olj3n82aYg — Georgetown Hoyas (@GeorgetownHoyas) December 14, 2020

Georgetown Hoyas Predicted Lineup

F Jamorko Pickett, C Timothy Ighoefe, G Donald Carey, G Jahvon Blair, G Dante Harris

Georgetown vs. Creighton Prediction

The Creighton Bluejays should be able to easily defeat their conference rivals, the Georgetown Hoyas, on Wednesday night. According to ESPN Basketball Power Index, the Bluejays have a 93.1% chance of winning.

Expect a solid game from Marcus Zegarowski, who has scored 37 points in his last two outings combined.

Where to watch Georgetown vs. Creighton

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports One (FS1).

