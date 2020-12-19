Georgetown Hoyas vs St. John's Red Storm Prediction & Match Preview - December 20th, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Georgetown Hoyas vs. St. John's Red Storm - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, December 20, 2020, 6:30PM ET

Venue: Carnesecca Arena, New York City, New York

The Georgetown Hoyas are on the road Sunday to face their Big East foe St. John's Red Storm in what should be a very fun game. On December 13 , these teams met on Georgetown's home court, battling back and forth in a game that went down to the wire. Georgetown center Qudus Wahab recorded a huge block on the potential game-tying shot in the final seconds, and the Hoyas outlasted the Red Storm, 97-94.

Georgetown Hoyas Preview

Georgetown v St John's

The Georgetown Hoyas have had a skittish start to their 2020-21 season, carrying a 1-1 conference record and a 3-3 overall record in to Sunday's game. The Hoyas have showed some signs of life, most notably in their 97-point outburst against the St. John's Red Storm in their Big East opener. With four of the Hoyas' five starters being seniors, Georgetown will be heavily reliant on the leadership and experience of their veterans.

Key Player - Jahvon Blair

Jahvon Blair has been an offensive powerhouse for the Georgetown Hoyas this season, averaging over 18 points and 3 assists per game. Blair, the 6'4" senior guard, is having a breakout year, after only averaging 8 points per game in his first three years with Georgetown.

Jahvon Blair (@JuggyBlair147) is averaging 18.7 ppg for the #Hoyas this season. pic.twitter.com/1e27UZnA7B — The NBS Sports Hour (@NBSSportsHour) December 17, 2020

Blair will look to keep his hot start to the season going on Sunday in a very impactful Big East matchup. There is no doubt the St. John's Red Storm defense will keep a close eye on Blair all night.

Georgetown Hoyas Predicted Lineup

Jahvon Blair, Jamorko Pickett, Qudus Wahab, Dante Harris, Donald Carey

_________________________________________________________________

St. John's Red Storm Preview

Georgetown v St John's

The St. John's Red Storm were off to an outstanding start to their 2020-21 season, winning five of their first six games and averaging 85 points per game on offense. This hot start has been extinguished entirely, however, as the Red Storm have now lost three straight games and find themselves at the bottom of the Big East standings. The Red Storm will need to bounce back and get their revenge on the Georgetown Hoyas if they want to compete for a conference title this year.

Key Player - Julian Champagnie

The St. John's Red Storm have relied on the offense of Julian Champagnie all year long, and they will have the same gameplan against the Georgetown Hoyas. Champagnie's shooting numbers have been phenomenal thus far, carrying a 45% field goal percentage into Sunday matchup.

Champagnie is averaging just over 20 points and 7 rebounds per game for the Red Storm, and he gathered 13 points and 12 rebounds in his team's last meeting with Georgetown.

St. John's Red Storm Predicted Lineup

Isaih Moore, Julian Champagnie, Posh Alexander, Greg Williams Jr, Rasheem Dunn

_________________________________________________________________

Georgetown vs. St. John's Prediction

This game might be too close to call, especially with the teams having already met this season in what turned out to be a 3-point game. This should be another very close, very exciting game, and could go either way.

How to watch Georgetown vs. St. John's

The game will be broadcast live on FS1.