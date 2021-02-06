Georgetown Hoyas vs Villanova Wildcats:  Prediction & Match Preview - February 7, 2021, | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 3rd-ranked Villanova Wildcats are back in action after being shocked in a huge upset by unranked St. John's. The Wildcats must now regain composure and prepare to host the Georgetown Hoyas for a Big Ten showdown.

These two teams have developed one of the most bitter rivalries in college basketball and should bring loads of entertainment on Sunday afternoon.

Match Details

Fixture: Georgetown Hoyas vs. Villanova Wildcats - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, February 7th, 2021, 2:30 PM ET

Venue: William B. Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania

_________________________________________________________________

Georgetown Hoyas Preview

Georgetown v St John's

The Georgetown Hoyas seem to be finding their footing after a rough start to conference play. The Hoyas currently hold 7th spot in the Big East standings with a 3-5 record, but have won their last two games, most recently upsetting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays.

Advertisement

Georgetown would love to keep that upset magic in the air on Sunday night as they travel to take on the Big East-leading Villanova Wildcats. The Hoyas are led offensively by talented guard Jahvon Blair, but will need a full team effort to escape with a road win at Villanova.

Key Player - Jamorko Pickett

With the talented forwards of the Villanova Wildcats awaiting, Jamorko Pickett will be the key player for the Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday. The senior forward is averaging a team-high 8.4 rebounds per game and is second on the team in scoring.

Jamorko Pickett nails a three pointer to get @GeorgetownHoops within 42-38 of Providence at the half. pic.twitter.com/QTVVqITOFc — Marc Calnan (@MarcCalnan) January 30, 2021

Pickett will be valuable for his size and physicality, likely to give the Villanova big-men a handful all day. With 10 or more points in each of his last four games, Jamorko Pickett can have a huge impact on this matchup.

Georgetown Hoyas Predicted Lineup

F Jamorko Pickett, F Chudier Bile, C Qudus Wahab, G Jalen Harris, G Jahvon Blair

_________________________________________________________________

Villanova Wildcats Preview

Advertisement

2K Empire Classic

When the Villanova Wildcats played St. John's in their last matchup, they had what every good team has at some point in the season; a bad night. The Wildcats looked somewhat flat to start the game, falling behind and trailing at the half. Usually, Villanova is a 2nd half team, but they were simply unable to get their offense rolling and suffered an 11-point loss.

This was Villanova's first loss to a Big East opponent, but they still hold sole possession of 1st place in the standings. The Wildcats will need to shake off the rough loss and bring a new energy to their home court on Sunday.

Key Player - Collin Gillespie

After a forgettable night against St. John's, Villanova Wildcats' captain Collin Gillespie will be looking to return to his outstanding performance this season. Gillespie finished with a mere 4 points in the loss, his season-low and only second time finishing under 10 points in a game.

Collin Gillespie @Colling1021 is the Player of the Year in the Big East barring some radical change in the last month of the season. And it's not close. https://t.co/bDqR94CIQX — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 30, 2021

Advertisement

The senior guard is likely to bounce back with the faith of his teammates and coaching staff. Gillespie is an excellent leader for this Wildcats' offense and they should still be viewed as a top team in the NCAA despite the loss.

Villanova Wildcats Predicted Lineup

F Jermaine Samuels, F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, G Caleb Daniels, G Colin Gillespie, G Justin Moore

_________________________________________________________________

Georgetown vs. Villanova Prediction

While the Georgetown Hoyas are heating up as the Villanova Wildcats cool down, there is still a big advantage for the latter in this matchup. The Wildcats saw their 9-game-win streak snapped by an unranked opponent, and they will likely be out for revenge.

Unfortunately for the Hoyas, they are next up on Villanova's schedule. Georgetown will need their best performance and some great defense to compete on Sunday.

The Villanova Wildcats are expected to control the pace of the game and outlast the Hoyas for their 12th win of the season.

Where to watch Georgetown vs. Villanova

The game will be broadcast live on the Big East Network.