Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Florida State Seminoles Prediction & Match Preview - December 15, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Fixture: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Florida State Seminoles - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 15th, 2020, 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Florida

The No.20 Florida State Seminoles will look to remain perfect against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night. The Seminoles are coming off a big win against their in-state rivals, the Florida Gators. However, facing the Yellow Jackets will be far from an easy win for Florida State in their ACC season opener. The frisky Georgia Tech side has already knocked off the Kentucky Wildcats this season.

Florida State Seminoles Preview

There is more of a blueprint on the Florida State Seminoles after completing just their third game of the season on Saturday night, due to previous postponements from COVID-19 related issues. The ACC side wants to use its massive size to an advantage.

The Seminoles are the fourth-biggest team in the country with eight players who are 6'8" and above. Look for Florida State to control the boards against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night.

Final 𝗙𝗦𝗨 83 𝗨𝗙 71



🙏Praying for Keyontae 🙏 — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) December 12, 2020

The Seminoles showed their experience by playing well after witnessing the terrifying incident involving the Florida Gators' star player, Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed on the floor, returning from a timeout.

A team that can overcome seeing a traumatic event like that will certainly help take the Florida State Seminoles far this season.

Key Player - Scottie Barnes

NCAA Basketball Tournament - West Regional - Anaheim

Scottie Barnes is the highly talented freshman that many believe will be an NBA lottery pick this year. The 6'9" guard had a breakout game against the Florida Gators and went 7/10 from the floor for 17 points. Barnes will be the key player in getting the Seminoles back to the top of the ACC.

Florida State Seminoles Predicted Lineup

Raiquan Gray, Balsa Koprivica, Anthony Polite, M.J. Walker, Scottie Barnes

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Preview

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are 2-2 on the season. They are coming off back-to-back wins against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Kentucky Wildcats.

If Georgia Tech men’s basketball could build some momentum here, the ACC appears to be anyones to take this season. Not saying they’re going to win it but they certainly could finish top half. — Yellow Jacked Up (@YellowJackedUp) December 9, 2020

The Yellow Jackets will look to continue their winning streak against the Florida State Seminoles in their ACC season opener. However, the odds are not on Georgia Tech's side as they have lost the last 14 out of 16 games to the Seminoles.

Key Player - Moses Wright

Georgia Tech v North Carolina

As long as Moses Wright is on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets roster, he will continue to be their key player. The senior will need to notch up his play for the Yellow Jackets to get their second upset win of the season.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Predicted Lineup

Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher, Bubba Parham, Michael Devoe

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Prediction

The Florida State Seminoles will start their ACC play with a win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Scottie Barnes is likely to continue his high-level play and will outduel Moses Wright.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State

The game will be broadcasted live on the ACC network.