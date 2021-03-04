Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons Prediction & Match Preview - March 5, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The red-hot Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will hope to keep their momentum going with a victory in their final game of the regular season. They will head to North Carolina for a matchup with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Friday.

A victory in this ACC battle could lift the Yellow Jackets to 4th place in the conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Friday, March 5th, 2021, 8 PM ET

Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Preview

Michael Devoe #0 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are on fire, winning five straight games and improving to 10-6 in conference play. With four wins against ranked opponents, the Yellow Jackets have been making their case for a bid in the March Madness tournament.

Advertisement

Offensively, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are scoring a strong 76 points per game, shooting 47% as a team. As they hit the road to play the struggling Wake Forest Demon Deacons, the Yellow Jackets should close out the regular season with a decisive victory.

Key Player - Moses Wright

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' big man Moses Wright has been nothing short of spectacular this season. The 6'9" senior is averaging a team-high 18 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Moses Wright's last three games:



🐝 29 Pts, 14 Reb

🐝 31 Pts, 16 Reb

🐝 26 Pts, 10 Reb@mant12_ is the only @GTMBB player over the last 25 seasons with three straight 25-point games. pic.twitter.com/5dXCrgZNZ6 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 3, 2021

Wright is getting to the rim with great efficiency, shooting an impressive 57% from the field thus far.

If Wright is able to dominate the paint once again on Friday, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets should take a victory.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Predicted Lineup

F Moses Wright, F Jordan Usher, G Jose Alvarado, G Bubba Parham, G Michael Devoe

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Preview

Advertisement

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons carry a 6-14 overall record

With losses in each of their last six games, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons sit in 14th place of the ACC. They are scoring just under 66 points per game, well below the NCAA average.

As they try to snap their losing streak, the Demon Deacons will have the benefit of a home-court advantage.

Regardless, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will need to get to the basket often if they are going to keep pace with this strong Georgia Tech squad.

Key Player - Daivien Williamson

As the leading scorer for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, junior Daivien Williams will need a huge performance if his team is going to pull off an upset.

The 6'1" guard is scoring a career-high 12.4 points per game while also recording an impressive 1.5 steals per game on the defensive end.

Daivien Williamson rn pic.twitter.com/5XoxzNF5E5 — Deacon Sports Updates (@DeaconUpdates) January 21, 2021

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are going to need someone to bring the spark on Friday, and Daivien Williamson must rise to the occasion.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

F Ody Oguama, F Isaiah Mucius, G Jahcobi Neath, G Daivien Williamson, G Jonah Antonio

Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest Prediction

With the clear advantage in this matchup, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets just need to keep their consistent play and take care of business on the road. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have talented players, but they have been unable to put together the winning formula.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets should come out of the gates fast and bury the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on their way to six straight wins.

Where to watch Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest

The game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.