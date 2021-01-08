Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Portland Pilots Prediction & Match Preview - January 9, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are on the road Saturday to take on the Portland Pilots in a West Coast Conference matchup. The 11-0 Bulldogs successfully defended the top spot of the college basketball rankings with an 86-69 victory over the BYU Cougars on Thursday. Gonzaga looks to continue its dominance in league play on Saturday against the Portland Pilots, who are 6-4 overall and 0-1 in the WCC.

Match Details

Fixture: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Portland Pilots - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 9, 2021, 8 PM ET

Venue: Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon

_________________________________________________________________

Gonzaga Bulldogs Preview

Jimmy V Classic

The Gonzaga Bulldogs just keep winning. Most recently, the Bulldogs crushed the 9-2 BYU Cougars by 17 points, and increased their win streak to 15 games dating back to last season. Now, the Bulldogs will have another weak opponent in the Portland Pilots, and should cruise to their 12th straight win. The Bulldogs will not have their first big test until at least two rounds into the NCAA tournament.

Key Player - Corey Kispert

The Gonzaga Bulldogs continue to run their offense through Corey Kispert, and he has yet to let them down. Kispert had another great showing against the BYU Cougars on Thursday night, collecting a game-high 23 points on nine-of-16 shooting. The Bulldogs' 6-foot-7 senior has been dominant all year, and should have a field day on the Portland Pilots' undersized defenders.

Corey Kispert from well beyond



Gonzaga (-17) back at it again tonight vs BYU pic.twitter.com/vqeOesnH7g — Big Man On Basketball (@BigManOnBB) January 7, 2021

Gonzaga Bulldogs Predicted Lineup

F Anton Watson, F Corey Kispert, G Drew Timme, G Jalen Suggs, G Joel Ayayi

_________________________________________________________________

Portland Pilots Preview

Portland v North Carolina

The Portland Pilots are a middle-of-the-pack team in the WCC, but unfortunately for the Pilots, the top team is the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Pilots are 6-3 this season, and lost their WCC opener on the road to the Seattle Redhawks 84-68, and will be fighting to avoid dropping two straight. Portland has been playing well against non-conference opponents, including an 87-86 win over Oregon State, and should show some strong offense on Saturday against the Bulldogs.

Key Player - Ahmed Ali

Ahmed Ali has been leading the way for the Portland Pilots' offense all season. The senior guard will need his best performance yet, as the Gonzaga Bulldogs' trademark is a defense that shuts down teams. Ali averages 19 points and three assists per game for the Pilots, leading his team in both categories.

Another big performance by Ahmed Ali getting Portland off to a 3-1 start. He’s averaging 20.3 PPG through their 1st 4 games #bucket pic.twitter.com/X3J774FrSt — Wes Brown (@wesblairbrown) December 6, 2020

Portland Pilots Predicted Lineup

F Eddie Davis, F Mikey Henn, G Latrell Jones, G Isiah Dasher, G Ahmed Ali

_________________________________________________________________

Gonzaga vs. Portland Prediction

The Gonzaga Bulldogs should cruise to yet another victory against the Portland Pilots on Saturday. The Bulldogs are the more talented team, and should be able to execute their game plan on both ends of the floor. Expect yet another blowout victory for the Gonzaga Bulldogs on their way to a 12-0 start.

Where to watch Gonzaga vs. Portland

The game will be broadcast live on the WCC Network.