Gonzaga Bulldogs vs San Diego Toreros Prediction & Match Preview - January 28, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs are heading to southern California to take on the San Diego Toreros for a WCC conference battle. The Bulldogs remained undefeated with a 46-point victory over the Pacific Tigers in their last matchup, improving their overall record to 15-0 on the college season. The Toreros currently sit in 9th place of the WCC standings, making their probability of an upset very slim.

Match Details

Fixture: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Diego Toreros - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, January 28th, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego, California

Gonzaga Bulldogs Preview

The Gonzaga Bulldogs carry a 15-0 overall record this season

The NCAA-leading Gonzaga Bulldogs had yet another blowout victory over a conference opponent, eliminating any debate over the top spot in the rankings. The Bulldogs' offense has been their key to success, averaging over 94 points per game this season.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are shooting an incredible 54.4% as a team this season, the best team field goal percentage in the NCAA. When they travel to play the San Diego Toreros, the Bulldogs should be able to continue their offensive dominance and improve their win streak to 20 games dating back to last season.

Key Player - Drew Timme

After recording a game high 22 points in Gonzaga's big win over Pacific last week, Drew Timme will hope to keep the hot hand against the San Diego Toreros on Thursday.

The sophomore forward is averaging 18.5 points to go along with 7 rebounds per game, providing a strong presence in the paint for this Gonzaga offense.

Drew Timme looking to heat up ♨️ from deep early on in this one!@ZagMBB pic.twitter.com/4PytzMaZa5 — Fox Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) January 24, 2021

Drew Timme has tallied 10 or more points in each of his last six games, providing a consistent scoring threat for the Zags. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are looking unstoppable right now, and with the help of another big night from Timme, they should be well on their way to another blowout win.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Predicted Lineup

F Corey Kispert, F Drew Timme, F Anton Watson, G Joel Ayayi, G Jalen Suggs

San Diego Toreros Preview

The San Diego Toreros are 1-3 in WCC conference play

The San Diego Toreros have been off to a slow start this season, losing six of their first eight games. Scheduling has been very inconsistent for the Toreros thus far, having 11 games either cancelled or postponed due to COVID precautions.

Sitting in 9th place of the conference, the Toreros showed a bit of upside with a win in their most recent matchup with the last-place Portland Pilots. Unfortunately, the defense of San Diego is undersized and will likely struggle to guard the talented Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Key Player - Joey Calcaterra

San Diego sharpshooter Joey Calcaterra will be the key factor if the Toreros are going to pull off the upset of the year on Thursday night. The junior is averaging a team-high 14.3 points per game on an impressive 43% shooting this season.

Calcaterra, a 6-foot-3 guard, has been especially dangerous from beyond thus far, shooting 42% from three point range. The Toreros' offense will need more than just a big performance from Joey Calcaterra to win on Thursday, but his production could be the spark they need.

San Diego Toreros Predicted Lineup

F Ben Pyle, F Josh Parrish, C Vladimir Pinchuk, G Marion Humphrey, G Joey Calcaterra

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Prediction

The Gonzaga Bulldogs show the college basketball world time and time again why they are the top team in the NCAA. The Bulldogs' offense is fast, precise and efficient, scoring at will against any team they face. The San Diego Toreros have had lots of down time this season, and will be faced with quite the obstacle on Thursday night. I expect the Gonzaga Bulldogs to continue their win streak and easily handle the Toreros to stay atop the rankings.

Where to watch Gonzaga vs. San Diego

The game will be broadcast live on the WCC Network.