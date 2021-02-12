Gonzaga Bulldogs vs San Francisco Dons Prediction & Match Preview - February 11, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-0, 10-0 WCC) will look to continue keeping their undefeated conference record when they face the San Francisco Dons (10-9, 4-5 WCC) in a West Coast Conference showdown.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will be the hosts for this match, coming on the back of their 82-71 win over BYU to remain unbeaten.

Meanwhile, San Francisco will look to secure an upset win coming into Saturday's contest when they face West Coast Conferences' No. 1 team. The team has lost five of their last 6, including a recent 76-68 loss suffered to Pepperdine. San Francisco will need to prepare for the nation's No. 1 team when they go toe-to-toe with Mark Few's team.

Match Details

Fixture: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Francisco Dons - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, February 13, 2021, 6 PM ET

Venue: War Memorial at the Sobrato Center -- San Francisco, CA

Gonzaga Bulldogs Preview

The Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate a 98-75 win against the Virginia Cavaliers

The Gonzaga Bulldogs continue to show the world why they are the best team in the nation. This team has so many threats all over the floor that teams must utilize their whole roster when playing against them.

Mark Few has coached this team exceptionally well, as the team will look to win their 20th straight game this coming Saturday.

Freshman Jalen Suggs was outstanding for this team in their last win over BYU. The freshman, a potential 1st round pick, scored 24 points alongside Drew Timme's 20 points to get the Gonzaga Bulldogs the win.

Key Player -- Jalen Suggs

The freshman's 24 points is just another reminder that this kid is ready for the draft. In his first season averaging 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists, Suggs has established his place on the roster as a vital piece for the Gonzaga Bulldogs squad.

Suggs will look to use his tough style of play as the guard loves to attack in transition and up the tempo on offense.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Predicted Lineup

F Corey Kispert, F Drew Timme, F Anton Watson, G Joel Ayayi, G Jalen Suggs

San Francisco Dons Preview

San Francisco Don team celebrating

The team's loss to Pepperdine saw San Francisco give up 51 second-half points. Coach Todd Golden will need to figure out a way he can avoid déjà vu when he faces the nation's No. 1 team in college basketball.

Despite the loss, Khalil Shabazz, the team's starting guard, was able to notch 20 points with help from Isaiah Hawthorne, chipping in with 13 points.

San Francisco must watch out for a high-powered Gonzaga Bulldogs offense once they step on the court. Golden's team are 4-5 in conference play, ranking near the middle at No. 6 in West Coast Conference standings under Loyola Marymount.

Key Player -- Khalil Shabazz

The junior guard from Seattle, Washington, is averaging 16.2 points and 3.9 rebounds for the team. He scored 20 points and was able to get things going in the second half, though it wasn't enough for San Francisco to capitalize on.

Expect Khalil Shabazz to really produce for this team when needed. In moments where the Gonzaga Bulldogs will look to hound this team defensively, you better believe Shabazz will step up to the plate. He's quick, he can shoot, and he knows how to create for himself when looking to score.

Gonzaga vs San Francisco Preview

This game will more than likely get out of hand. The Gonzaga Bulldogs will present too much of a threat on the offensive end, as they also present issues on the defensive end.

Khalil Shabazz will look to try and get things going for the San Francisco back-court, as he must find ways to get his teammates involved. San Francisco must play with pace and not try to keep up with Gonzaga's style of play if they want to stay in the game.

Where to watch Gonzaga vs San Francisco

The game can be watched live on ESPN2.