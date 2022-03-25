"Gonzaga soft like baby poop; Suck it national media, suck it CBS announcers!" - March Madness with another upset as the world reacts to #1-seeded Gonzaga losing to Arkansas

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have been upset by the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The 74-68 loss sent shockwaves around the basketball world Thursday. Many considered the top-ranked Bulldogs (28-4) to be the favorites to return to the national championship game. The tournament's No. 1 overall seed was trying to win the school's first crown after falling in the title game in 2017 and last season.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they ran into one of the country's most underrated teams in the 17th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (28-8), led by Eric Musselman.

Fans around the world took to social media to react as the upset has suddenly made March Madness even more wide open.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, the son of legendary coach Bill Musselman, has had a strong run of success in March Madness. He led Nevada to a College Basketball Invitational title in his first season and then to three NCAA Tournament appearances, reaching the Sweet 16 in 2018. Now in his third season at Arkansas, he's led the Razorbacks to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances.

For now, Musselman gets one of the biggest wins of his collegiate career with an upset over the "powerhouse" Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Despite being a No. 4 seed in the West region, many thought that the Razorbacks could still make a lengthy tournament run. The Razorbacks did a sensational job of making life difficult for Gonzaga and got an outstanding performance from sophomore Jaylin Williams. The versatile big man finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

Musselman has always been one who isn't afraid to wear his emotions on his sleeve. It's safe to say the energetic coach was pumped up after his underdog team took down mighty Gonzaga. For now, Arkansas will spend the rest of the evening celebrating as they move on to the Elite Eight.

They'll face either No. 2 seed Duke (30-6), ranked ninth, or No. 3 seed Texas Tech (27-9), ranked 12th, on Saturday in San Francisco. Duke and Texas Tech played Thursday after Arkansas and Gonzaga's game.

With No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga going out, it looks as if the NCAA Tournament is wide open. Many considered Gonzaga to be a favorite to make it to the national championship game.

Gonzaga is the second No. 1 seed to fall. Baylor, the top seed in the East, fell to No. 8 seed North Carolina in the second round. Arizona, the No. 1 seed in the South, played No. 5 seed Houston on Thursday night in San Antonio, Texas. Kansas, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest, faces No. 4 seed Providence on Friday in Chicago, Illinois.

