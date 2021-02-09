Houston Cougars vs South Florida Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - February 10, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 8th-ranked Houston Cougars will travel to Tampa for an American conference matchup with the South Florida Bulls on Wednesday.

After suffering a shock upset against East Carolina, the Cougars responded with a 66-point win over Our Lady of the Lake in one of the biggest blowouts in college basketball this season.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have not played since January 9th, having their last six games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Cougars vs. South Florida Bulls - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 10th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida

Houston Cougars Preview

The Houston Cougars have a 1.5 game lead over the second-placed Wichita State Shockers

The Houston Cougars are doing a fantastic job of defending the top spot in the American conference, carrying a 10-2 record against conference opponents and a 1.5 game lead over the second-placed Wichita State Shockers.

The Cougars' offensive attack has been led by their star guards, and Wednesday should prove to be more of the same.

Since the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have missed six straight games, the Houston Cougars will have a clear advantage on Wednesday's matchup.

If the Cougars can play their typical fast-paced offense, it will likely be enough for their 11th American conference victory.

Key Player - Quentin Grimes

Junior guard Quentin Grimes has been leading the way for the Houston Cougars' offense this season.

The talented guard is averaging 16.2 points per game thus far, while also pulling in 6.7 rebounds per game with the help of his 6'5" frame.

Houston junior guard Quentin Grimes @qdotgrimes named to John R. Wooden Award Late-Season Top 20 Watch List. — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) February 1, 2021

Quentin Grimes' offensive output has put his name in the conversation for the Wooden Award, recognizing college basketball's best player.

When the Cougars hit the road on Wednesday, Grimes will have his number called once again to help his side to their 17th victory.

Houston Cougars Predicted Lineup

F Brison Gresham, F Justin Gorham, G DeJon Jarreau, G Quentin Grimes, G Marcus Sasser

South Florida Bulls Preview

The South Florida Bulls are playing their first game since January 9th

The South Florida Bulls were off to a solid 7-5 start in their first 12 games of the season. However, they were unfortunately hit by a positive COVID-19 test, causing the next six scheduled games to be canceled or rescheduled.

With the 8th-ranked Houston Cougars coming to town, South Florida's offense must prepare to come out of the gates running. Through their first 12 games, the Bulls averaged 68 points on offense per game. They will likely need more than 75 if they are going to keep pace with the star guards of Houston on Wednesday.

Key Player - David Collins

The Bulls' top producer through their first 12 games of the season was guard David Collins. The senior enters Wednesday's matchup averaging a team-high 12.3 points per game, while also collecting 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The skillful senior is shooting an impressive 43.5% from three, making him a deep threat all night.

David Collins will have his shooting put to the test as soon as he and his team return to the court.

South Florida Bulls Predicted Lineup

F Michael Durr, F Alexis Yetna, G Caleb Murphy, G David Collins, G Justin Brown

Houston vs USF Prediction

The unfortunate positive tests that have led to the South Florida Bulls missing games will certainly have an impact on this matchup.

With Wednesday marking one month and one day since USF's last game, the Bulls will undoubtedly be at a disadvantage. That disadvantage is only accentuated by the Houston Cougars' outstanding offensive production this season.

I expect a very strong showing from Houston and their star guards against South Florida.

Where to watch Houston vs USF

The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.