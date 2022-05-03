ICYMI: "Just be a great dude like your motherf--king daddy" - Allen Iverson shares words of encouragement with Michigan basketball signee Jett Howard at Iverson Classic

Allen Iverson spoke with Michigan Wolverines signee Jett Howard at the Iverson Classic, encouraging him to be great, just like his father, Juwan Howard.

The Iverson Classic is one of the top high school basketball showcases globally, and this year's event was no different. Iverson's marquee showcase saw several elite prospects put on strong performances.

After a spectacular performance at the event, Howard received plenty of praise and encouragement, including from Iverson:

“You gonna be great regardless of this hoop s--t or not. Just be a great dude like your motherf--king daddy, man. And you tell him I love him, man, and I love you, too. Anything you need from me, I'm here, dog. Uncle Chuck here, baby.”

For Jett, having a Hall of Famer in his corner and one of the top coaches in college basketball as a father are two good signs for his future.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



A.I. gave Jett Howard some words of encouragement at the Iverson Classic @brhoops



(via @bluebyninety) “You gonna be great regardless of this hoop s--t. … Just be a great dude like your motherf--king daddy.”A.I. gave Jett Howard some words of encouragement at the Iverson Classic(via @J9Howard “You gonna be great regardless of this hoop s--t. … Just be a great dude like your motherf--king daddy.”A.I. gave Jett Howard some words of encouragement at the Iverson Classic 🙌 @brhoops(via @J9Howard, @bluebyninety) https://t.co/VGFGIbVuGZ

While few are ever guaranteed success in basketball, a support system is in place to give Howard a strong opportunity. His older brother, Jace Howard, will be a junior guard for Michigan next season.

Michigan's Jett Howard's Iverson Classic performance was worthy of Allen Iverson's praise

Allen Iverson has been around great basketball for years, and he sees it in Juwan Howard's son.

Michigan basketball signee Jett Howard is set to play for his father, Juwan Howard, on the Wolverines. But he is still showcasing his skills.

At the Iverson Classic, Howard showed he deserves a spot at a basketball powerhouse, regardless of being the coach's son. He was named the Co-MVP of the event.

SLAM HS Hoops @SLAM_HS Jett Howard put on a SHOW at the @iversonclassic and took home the W and Co-MVP Jett Howard put on a SHOW at the @iversonclassic and took home the W and Co-MVP 😎 https://t.co/BXQjisddHY

Howard's showcase looked like a younger, smaller version of his father. Jett is 6-foot-7, 185 pounds; Juwan was 6-9, 240.

Juwan Howard, the No. 5 pick in the 1994 draft, won two championships in 19 NBA seasons. Howard was also part of Michigan's famous "Fab Five." If he continues to develop, Jett could find himself in the NBA as well.

Jett, a four-star small forward ranked 41st in the ESPN 100, will get the opportunity to continue his development under his father next season. While he is not expected to transition into the NBA after one season, a strong year will be crucial to his development.

If Howard can continue to develop, he could follow in the footsteps of his father and Allen Iverson in the NBA. While it will not be easy, he is in an ideal situation to make the jump.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein