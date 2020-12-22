Illinois Fightin' Illini vs Penn State Nittany Lions Prediction & Match Preview - December 23, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Penn State Nittany Lions - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 6:30PM ET

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania

The No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini will travel to play the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday in a Big 10 conference matchup. The Fighting Illini have cooled down since their strong start and will look to make their way back in to contention for a conference title with a win on Wednesday. Penn State looks to get their first conference victory of the year, losing their Big 10 opener to the Michigan Wolverines.

Illinois Fighting Illini Preview

Since their stellar 3-0 start to their 2020-21 season, the Illinois Fighting Illini have run into some bumps in the road. The Fighting Illini have lost three of their last five, two of which came against top 25 opponents. Illinois has reached as high as number 6 in the national rankings this season but have since dropped 12 spots. The Fighting Illini will have a good opportunity to get back in the right direction on Wednesday, but will need to bring their "A" game against a hungry Penn State Nittany Lions team.

Key Player - Ayo Dosunmu

Ayo Dosunmu is the catalyst of the Illinois Fighting Illini offense. Dosunmu can score from all areas of the court and can play a strong physical game in the paint when needed. He carries a team-leading average of 22.6 points and 5.3 assists per game and will have his number called again on Wednesday.

#Illini Ayo Dosunmu walks into a transition three. He has looked good shooting the trailing transition spot up-3 this year. pic.twitter.com/zdTRwYqLrX — Hoop Informatics (@HoopInformatics) December 20, 2020

Dosunmu, a junior guard, sports a 6'5, 200 pound frame, and uses his size to his advantage. With a 51% field goal percentage, Dosunmu has displayed his ability to get inside and get good looks at the basket all year long.

Illinois Fightin' Illini Predicted Lineup

Kofi Cockburn, Ayo Dosunmu, Adam Miller, Da'Monte Williams, Trent Frazier

Penn State Nittany Lions Preview

The Penn State Nittany Lions are carrying a 3-2 overall record into Wednesday's matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Nittany Lions lost their Big 10 conference opener to the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 62-58 and currently sit in 10th place. Penn State will need their offense to be very efficient to beat the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Key Player - Seth Lundy

Seth Lundy will play a huge role in the Penn State Nittany Lions' gameplan on Wednesday. Lundy has averaged a team leading 14.4 points per game. He also leads the Nittany Lions in minutes and blocks, and he is 2nd in three point field goals made.

Seth Lundy knocks it down and Penn State is on a 16-2 run.

pic.twitter.com/lq3WYAhpXa — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 13, 2020

Lundy has proven to be most dangerous from beyond the arc but can be a threat from all areas of the court. The Penn State offense can provide some serious problems for the Illinois defenders if Lundy gets the ball with some space.

Penn State Nittany Lions Predicted Lineup

John Harrar, Myreon Jones, Seth Lundy, Izaiah Brockington, Jamari Wheeler

Illinois vs. Penn State Prediction

While the Penn State Nittany Lions have some offensive weapons, I can not forsee it being enough to overwhelm the starpower of the Illinois Fighting Illini. I expect Illinois to get back on track and defeat Penn State, 78-73.

How to watch Illinois vs. Penn State

The game will be broadcast live on the B1G network.