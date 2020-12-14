Illinois Fighting Illini vs Minnesota Golden Gophers Prediction & Match Preview - December 15, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, December 15th, 2020, 7 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

The No. 6 Illinois Fighting Illini look to bounce back against the Minnesota Golden Gophers after an upset loss against the unranked Missouri Tigers in the Braggin' Rights rivalry. The Fighting Illini will need to find a way to harness the energy in their top-10 win against the Duke Blue Devils in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge to get into winning form in their Big Ten opener against the undefeated Golden Gophers. Here is what Illinois coach Brad Underwood had to say about his team's lack of energy on Saturday night:

Our lack of energy, our lack of effort, is beyond explanation.

Illinois Fighting Illini Preview

For Illinois Fighting Illini fans, it is fair to say that the Missouri game was a fluke. Despite a great performance from senior star Ayo Dosunmu, the Fighting Illini had a disappointing game against the Tigers, a team that Underwood is just 1-3 against. Many could argue that the refs had a part in the loss on Saturday night, as well.

Illinois is going to lose this game because they don’t deserve to win - and Missouri is better than people think. But there is absolutely a refereeing epidemic in NCAA basketball, making too many games simply unwatchable. — Mitch Pugh📰 (@SCMitchP) December 13, 2020

Advertisement

As any coach would say, you cannot put all the blame on the refs. Illinois will need to shot better in their Big Ten opener. The three-point shot has been a key reason for the top-10 team in the early stages of the season, but on Saturday night, the Fighting Illini converted on just 23% from behind the arc. Expect for the 4-2 Illinois Fighting Illini to bounce back against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, as they have a long season ahead of them in a conference consisting of seven ranked opponents.

Key Player - Kofi Cockburn

Illinois v Maryland

Kofi Cockburn is one the star players for the Illinois Fighting Illini, but despite his 19-point effort in the previous game against the Missouri Tigers, his emotions got the best of him. Cockburn drew a flagrant one foul, which flipped the game back in favor of the Tigers. The sophomore center will need to bounce back and take back control of his team's rebounding battle against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Fighting Illini were among the top rebounding teams in the nation before Saturday, averaging 46.8 rebounds per game.

Advertisement

Illinois Fighting Illini Predicted Lineup

Adam Miller, Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams, Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Golden Gophers Preview

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are off to a dream start this season, heading into their conference play with a 6-0 record. The Golden Gophers, led by Richard Pitino, son of Rick Pitino, has his team not taking any game for granted.

Another game and victory pulled off during a pandemic. We are grateful to be able to do it safely. I know our guys love being out there. Every game is a gift! #SkiUMah — Richard Pitino (@CoachPitinoMN) December 11, 2020

The Golden Gophers play an aggressive style and look to get to the free-throw line. In their previous game on Thursday night, they attempted 44 foul shots, which is the fifth most by a Division I team this season. Minnesota converted on 34 of their shots from the stripe. The Minnesota Golden Gophers will use their aggression as an advantage against the Illinois Fighting Illini and look to put them in early foul trouble.

Key Player - Liam Robinson

Advertisement

Minnesota v Ohio State

Liam Robbins had a career night against the Kansas City Roos with 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 blocks for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The junior out of Iowa had everything clicking on Tuesday night. For the Goldern Gophers to open up their Big Ten play with a win, Robbin will have to continue his career-high level performance against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Minnesota Golden Gophers Predicted Lineup

Isaiah Ihnen, Liam Robbins, Marcus Carr, Gabe Kalscheur, Both Gach

Illinois vs. Minnesota Prediction

The Illinois Fighting Illini will bounce back against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their Big Ten opener. The game will come down to a battle of the bigs in Cockburn against Robbins. Look for the Fighting Illini center to have success by controlling the boards and post-up play, leading his team to a win.

How to watch Illinois vs. Minnesota

The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN2.