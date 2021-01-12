Illinois Fighting Illini vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Prediction & Match Preview - January 13, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 14th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini are traveling to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers for a Big Ten Conference matchup. The Fighting Illini are coming off of a tough loss against the unranked Maryland Terrapins, and their college basketball ranking dropped two spots as a result. The Cornhuskers have yet to win a conference game, and sit in last place of the Big Ten.

Match Details

Fixture: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 13, 9 PM ET

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

Illinois Fighting Illini Preview

Illinois v Michigan Indiana v Maryland

The Illinois Fighting Illini have been unable to maintain their standing as one of the top teams in the Big Ten Conference. The Fighing Illini were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but have since fallen to 14th.

Their loss to the Maryland Terrapins also sent them to fourth place in the Big Ten standings, as their league record fell to 5-2. Illinois has proved itself to be a threat to most every team in college basketball, but has lacked the consistency to be considered a national title contender. The Illinois Fighting Illini will have a great opportunity to get back on track Wednesday against the underperforming Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Key Player - Kofi Cockburn

The Illinois Fighting Illini will be looking to their sophomore 7-footer, Kofi Cockburn, for an impact performance against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday. Cockburn has been one of the most consistent performers for the Fighting Illini, tallying 21 points and 10 rebounds in his team's most recent loss.

#illini center Kofi Cockburn is averaging 20.0 points and 11.3 rebounds in Big Ten play while shooting 70.8 percent from the field. — Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) January 8, 2021

This season, Cockburn is shooting a team-high 69.2% from the field, and has made a case for himself as the best big man in college basketball. Kofi Cockburn will need to uplift his teammates and come through with another big game against the undersized Nebraska forwards.

Illinois Fighting Illini Predicted Lineup

C Kofi Cockburn, G Trent Frazier, G Da'Monte Williams, G Ayo Dosunmu, G Adam Miller

Nebraska Cornhuskers Preview

Nebraska v Michigan State

The Nebraska Cornhuskers, despite their abysmal start to the season, can begin to turn their luck around with a huge upset over the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Cornhuskers put up a great fight against the Indiana Hoosiers in their last game, but were unable to hit timely baskets and fell short, 84-76. With this loss, the Cornhuskers fell to 0-5 in a very competitive Big Ten Conference. The Cornhuskers will need to put all the pieces together on Wednesday if they are going to upset the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Key Player - Teddy Allen

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' star of the season has undoubtedly been Teddy Allen. Allen averages a team-high 18.4 points per game, and has been taking care of business on the defensive end. Teddy Allen has recorded 21 steals in just 12 games, displaying his great hands on defense nightly.

Teddy has game!



Check out this all-around Teddy Allen @HuskerHoops highlight. 👏 pic.twitter.com/MQrZKu2JZ2 — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) January 11, 2021

The Cornhuskers' 6-foot-6 guard has a variety of skills, and will likely be selected in the NBA Draft at the end of the season. Teddy Allen will need to have a huge performance on Wednesday to combat the toughness of Kofi Cockburn and the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Predicted Lineup

F Derrick Walker, F Lat Mayen, G Dalano Banton, G Trey McGowans, G Teddy Allen

Illinois vs. Nebraska Prediction

The Illinois Fighting Illini, despite their struggles, are still a quality team with many star players. The Nebraska Cornhuskers' inability to produce on the offensive end has led to their 4-8 overall record, and they will need to make quick improvements in order to outplay the Fighting Illini. Expect a strong Illinois showing, and a double-digit victory for the Fighting Illini.

Where to watch Illinois vs. Nebraska?

The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.