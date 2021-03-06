Illinois Fighting Illini vs Ohio State Buckeyes Odds & Predictions: College Basketball picks for Mar 6

The 4th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini will play their second top 10 opponent of the week as they head to Columbus for a battle with the 7th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

This Big Ten showdown is sure to provide a lot of offense, as both teams are fighting for seeding in the conference tournament. Illinois blew out Michigan in their last game, but Ohio State should give them a much better fight at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Ohio State Buckeyes - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, March 6th, 2021, 4 PM ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

College Basketball Bets Today: Illinois Fighting Illini vs Ohio State Buckeyes betting odds, lines, and over/under

E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes took a strong 6-point road victory in these teams' first meeting, and should be eager to sweep the season series. Ohio State sits in 5th place in the Big Ten with three straight losses, but their focus will be on the Illinois Fighting Illini.

With star guard Ayo Dosunmu still questionable due to concussion protocol, the Fighting Illini will need to stay in their offensive groove to get to the basket on Saturday. Illinois is averaging 81 points of team offense per game, putting them among the top three offenses in the Big Ten.

#Illini Kofi Cockburn one of the five best centers in the country https://t.co/ZS79SETJrI — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 26, 2021

Illinois Fighting Illini

Without their leading scorer Ayo Dosunmu, the Illinois Fighting Illini will need big performances out of Trent Frazier and Kofi Cockburn. Senior guard Frazier is averaging just over 10 points per game, but has the ability to find an open man with 65 assists through 25 games.

Cockburn, a 7'0" sophomore, has earned a nomination for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for best center in college basketball.

Ohio State Buckeyes

The players to watch for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday are E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington. Liddell, a 6'7" forward, will be at a significant height disadvantage in the paint against Cockburn.

#Illini Underwood: Ohio State is one of the best offensive teams in the country. Uniqueness with EJ Liddell in his ability to step out at hit threes & also drive it. — Derek Piper (@DPiper247) March 5, 2021

If Liddell is able to minimize the production of Illinois' seven-footer, the Buckeyes should hold an advantage at home. Duane Washington will need to handle most of the decision-making at the point guard position, hoping to provide a spark for an upset victory at home.

Odds:

Illinois Fighting Illini: +1.5 (-110)

Ohio State Buckeyes: -1.5 (-110)

Over/Under:

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

Illinois vs Ohio State Prediction

With the Ohio State Buckeyes riding a cold-streak, the Illinois Fighting Illini will have the advantage on the road. The Fighting Illini are likely to come out of the gates with offensive pressure and the burden will be on the Buckeyes to stop it.

While I expect a much closer battle than Illinois' blowout of Michigan, I expect the Illinois Fighting Illini to cover the spread, and for these defenses to maintain the under.