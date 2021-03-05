Illinois Fighting Illini vs Ohio State Buckeyes Prediction & Match Preview - March 6, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Fighting Illini will head across the state line into Ohio for a Big Ten battle with the 7th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. The 4th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini will hope to stay hot on the road following a huge upset victory over Michigan.

The Buckeyes have lost three straight, falling all the way to fifth in the Big Ten. This battle between two of college basketball's best offenses will close out both teams' regular seasons.

Match Details

Fixture: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Ohio State Buckeyes - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, March 6th, 2021, 4 PM ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Illinois Fighting Illini Preview

No.4 Illinois Fighting Illini carry a 19-6 overall record

Coming off their biggest win of the season, the Illinois Fighting Illini will be tested one last time to wrap up their regular season. The Fighting Illini took down the mighty Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday, leaving them in a tie for first place with just one game remaining.

While their blowout of the Wolverines was very impressive, Illinois should not expect the same result at Ohio State. The Fighting Illini will likely jump to third in next week's top 25 rankings, but they will need to take care of the dangerous Buckeyes first.

Key Player - Trent Frazier

With Ayo Dosunmu still under concussion protocol, Trent Frazier will need to step up for the Illinois Fighting Illini once again on Saturday. The senior guard finished with a game-high 22 points in the blowout at Michigan, showing great poise and leadership.

Frazier is averaging 11 points per game on 40% shooting, but has recorded three games with 20 or more. Frazier will be matched up with Duane Washington Jr., making him a huge factor on both ends against Ohio State.

Illinois Fighting Illini Predicted Lineup

F Jacob Grandison, C Kofi Cockburn, G Trent Frazier, G Da'Monte Williams, G Adam Miller

Ohio State Buckeyes Preview

Ohio State fell to 18-7 overall with their last loss

After a brutal 16-point loss to the 9th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, Ohio State fell all the way to fifth place, putting them in a must-win situation at home. The Buckeyes are still a strong team, but this slump came at a very bad time.

With just 57 points of offense in their last game, the Ohio State shooters will need to regain their confidence quickly if they are going to battle with a red-hot Illinois team.

Key Player - E.J. Liddell

Ohio State Buckeyes' talented forward E.J. Liddell will be the player to watch on Saturday. The 6'7" sophomore is averaging a team-high 16.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, carrying the load for the Buckeyes' offense.

Despite his team's losses, E.J. Liddell has stayed in great form and averaged 19.4 points on the losing streak. As the Buckeyes try to break out of this slump, they will turn to Liddell for a spark on both ends of the floor.

Ohio State Buckeyes Predicted Lineup

F Kyle Young, F Justice Sueing, F E.J Liddell, G Jimmy Sotos, G Duane Washington Jr.

Illinois vs Ohio State Prediction

After a blowout victory over Michigan, the Illinois Fighting Illini will carry all the momentum into this matchup. The struggling Buckeyes are searching for a victory, but the Fighting Illini are going to be quite the challenge.

Ohio State will have the benefit of home court advantage, but they will need a huge night offensively if they are going to finish the regular season with a victory. I expect Illinois to come out of the gate hot and keep momentum for a road victory.

Where to watch Illinois vs Ohio State

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.