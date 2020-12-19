Illinois Fighting Illini vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights Prediction & Match Preview - December 20, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, December 20th, 2020, 1 PM ET

Venue: Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey

The No. 19 Rutger Scarlet Knights will look to continue their perfect start to the season against the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini. In these two teams' short 10-game history, the Fighting Illini have come out on top in eight matchups.

Illinois Fighting Illini Preview

The Illinois Fighting Illini are coming off a dominating win against Minnesota, 92-65, to earn their first win in Big Ten play.

The Fighting Illini's team looks to share the ball and get everyone involved on the offensive end. Illinois is 5-0 when four or more players score in double digits. This season's two losses come from games when fewer than four players scored 10 points or more.

Another impressive stat for the Illinois Fighting Illini is their rebounding. Illinois does not give up on plays and is averaging 11.3 offensive rebounds a game. For the Fighting Illini to come out on top against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, they will look to create second-chance points and get their role players involved.

Key Player - Ayo Dosunmu

Illinois v Penn State

Ayo Dosunmu is the player that makes things happen for the Fighting Illini. If he has a good game, then Illinois has a chance to win. The junior guard has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last five games, via ESPN. He will be the key player for the Illinois Fighting Illini if they win on Sunday afternoon.

Illinois Fighting Illini Predicted Lineup

Adam Miller, Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams, Ayo Dosunmu

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Preview

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 5-0 on the year and 1-0 in conference play. The Scarlet Knights will be at home on Sunday, and they have been unstoppable there. Rutgers is averaging 82.8 points on their home court while only giving up 65.8.

I’ve watched a lot of Rutgers basketball since 2001, and there has not been a team remotely like this. We’ve had a handful of decent ones. Last year was legitimately decent. This year is a step above that. This is uncharted territory for me, and I’m not sure how to react. — Matt Lanza (@mattlanza) December 15, 2020

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights would prove their legitimacy this season with a win on Sunday. They are not normally known as one of the top teams in the country. If they could get to 6-0 and add a win against the Illinois Fighting Illini on their resume, they would be a real contender coming in the Big Ten.

Key Player - Jacob Young

Rutgers v Maryland

Jacob Young is the key player for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. He is the leader of the offense with 15 points, six assists, and three steals per game. Young will need to try to slow down Dosunmu to give the Scarlet Knights an upset win.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Predicted Lineup

Clifford Omoruyi, Jacob Young, Montez Mathis, Ron Harper Jr., Paul Mulcahy

Illinois vs. Rutgers Prediction

The Illinois Fighting Illini will go into New Jersey and beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Fighting Illini will get the best from their two stars, Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, and the Scarlet Knights will be unable to slow them down.

How to watch Illinois vs. Rutgers

The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN2.