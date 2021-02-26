Illinois Fighting Illini vs Wisconsin Badgers Prediction & Match Preview - February 27, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 5th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini will head north for a Big Ten meeting against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday.

The Fighting Illini successfully bounced back from an upset by the Michigan State Spartans over the weekend, outplaying the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a 16-point victory. The Badgers, on the other hand, are coming off a strong win of their own but still sit in 7th place of the Big Ten.

Match Details

Fixture: Illinois Fighting Illini vs Wisconsin Badgers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, February 27th, 2021, 2 PM ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

Illinois Fighting Illini Preview

Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini

The Illinois Fighting Illini put together a very strong showing to return to winning ways against Nebraska. The Fighting Illini now sit just a game-and-a-half out of first place in the Big Ten.

After tallying 86 points on Thursday, the Illinois Fighting Illini improved their overall team shooting to 50% on the season. Their offense will be out in full force as they try to close out their Big Ten schedule on the road.

Key Player - Kofi Cockburn

With star guard Ayo Dosunmu being ruled out indefinitely prior to Thursday's matchup, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn will need to have a big night in his absence.

The seven-foot sophomore is averaging a team-high 10.1 boards per game to go along with some solid scoring numbers.

As he and his squad head to Wisconsin, Kofi Cockburn will need to lock in for a big matchup against Badgers' star Micah Potter.

This battle of the bigs could play a huge part in the outcome of the game, and Cockburn will likely showcase his high-flying abilities on Saturday.

Illinois Fighting Illini Predicted Lineup

F Jacob Grandison, C Kofi Cockburn, G Trent Frazier, G Da'Monte Williams, G Adam Miller

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

Walt McGrory #3 of the Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers had a bounce-back win of their own against the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday. The Badgers improved to 10-7 in Big Ten play, but this record is only enough for 6th place in such a tough conference.

Wisconsin will be tested defensively on Saturday as they prepare to host a very skilled Illinois team. The Badgers have lost each of their last five games against ranked opponents but will be eager to break that streak on their home court against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Key Player - Micah Potter

Micah Potter will be called upon to stop the threat of Kofi Cockburn in the paint on Saturday.

The 6'10" senior will be at a small height disadvantage, but his scoring ability should shine through. He has been shooting 52% from the field this year.

Balanced Badgers 💯



• Micah Potter - 19 pts

• D'Mitrik Trice - 13 pts

• Jonathan Davis - 12 pts

• Brad Davison - 12 pts

• Tyler Wahl - 10 pts



Five Badgers scored in double figures for the first time this season in Big Ten play#OnWisconsinpic.twitter.com/q30q4saxag — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 22, 2021

The Wisconsin Badgers have not been putting up nearly as many points as the Illinois offense, but their defense could keep them in this game.

With Ayo Dosunmu questionable for this matchup, Micah Potter could be a huge factor if he is able to defend Cockburn.

Wisconsin Badgers Predicted Lineup

F Aleem Ford, F Tyler Wahl, F Micah Potter, G D'mitrik Trice, G Brad Davison

Illinois vs Wisconsin Prediction

Following their dominant victory on Thursday, the Illinois Fighting Illini should be in top form on the road on Saturday. The Fighting Illini are averaging over 81 points of team offense per game, representing the number two offense in the Big Ten behind Iowa.

The Wisconsin Badgers also returned to their winning ways but will need a huge night of offense to keep pace with Illinois.

The Fighting Illini should have the advantage on the road, with or without Ayo Dosunmu.

Where to watch Illinois vs Wisconsin

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.