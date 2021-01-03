Maryland Terrapins vs. Indiana Hoosiers in Big 10 showdown - Prediction & Preview - January 4, 2021

The University of Indiana will host the Maryland Terrapins in a Big 10 Conference battle on Monday. The Indiana Hoosiers are off to a 6-4 start in this 2020-21 college basketball season, with the Terrapins carrying the same record. This could be a momentum-shifting game for both teams, as one will surpass the other in the Big 10 standings with a victory.

Match Details

Fixture: Maryland Terrapins vs. Indiana Hoosiers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, January 4, 2021, 8 PM ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

_________________________________________________________________

Indiana Basketball Preview

Indiana v Illinois

The Indiana Hoosiers were off to a 5-2 start to begin the season, with both losses to Top 25 teams, but have cooled off a bit since opening up their Big 10 schedule. In their first three conference games, Indiana has lost twice and needed an overtime period to outlast the Penn State Nittany Lions, who are winless in conference play. The Hoosiers have been struggling to create offense outside of their star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, and will need to revisit their gameplan before going into battle with the Maryland Terrapins on Monday.

Key Player - Trayce Jackson-Davis

Advertisement

Indiana has a star in Trayce Jackson-Davis, and the rest of the college basketball world agrees. With his stellar performance thus far, Jackson-Davis has put his name in the running for the Naismith Trophy. The sophomore forward has averaged 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season, in addition to blocking 1.9 shots per outing.

Naismith candidate Trayce Jackson-Davis led all scorers with 21 tonight in a tough OT victory 🔥 @TrayceJackson



This is Jackson’s 6th 20+ game this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/5NffyQf1al — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) December 31, 2020

Indiana Basketball Predicted Lineup

F Trayce Jackson-Davis, F Race Thompson, G Trey Galloway, G Armaan Franklin, G Al Durham

_________________________________________________________________

Maryland Terrapins Preview

Rutgers v Maryland

The Maryland Terrapins have struggled lately, though they did surprise No. 6 Wisconsin on the road Dec. 28. Still, they are coming off yet another rough outing as the Terrapins suffered an 84-73 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in their last game. Now, the Terrapins must travel to face off against a strong Indiana basketball team, and try to avoid a 1-4 start on their conference schedule.

Advertisement

Key Player - Donta Scott

Donta Scott is providing tons of offense for the Maryland Terrapins, and will be a huge key to victory in Monday's matchup against Indiana basketball. Scott is an all-around performer, averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for Maryland. As a forward, Scott is shooting an incredible 59.4% from 3-point range, proving to be a weapon from anywhere on the hardwood.

We all need to see that Donta Scott @TerrapinHoops poster (and Morsell/bench reax) again. 😂 pic.twitter.com/lM3DS34QHV — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) December 29, 2020

Maryland Terrapins Predicted Lineup

F Donta Scott, G Eric Ayala, F Hakim Hart, G Darryl Morsell, G Aaron Wiggins

_________________________________________________________________

Maryland vs Indiana Prediction

This is looking to be a very evenly matched game. Both Maryland and Indiana are desperate to get back into the hunt for a Big 10 title, but will need to go one game at a time. Indiana is likely the more talented team , and with the help of their star Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Hoosiers should come away with a victory on Monday.

Where to watch Maryland vs. Indiana

The game will be broadcast live on the B1G Network.