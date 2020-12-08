Indiana Hoosiers vs Florida State Seminoles Prediction & Match Preview - December 9, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Fixture: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Florida State Seminoles - NCAA Men's Basketball- ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 9th, 2020, 7:15 PM ET

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Florida

The No. 20-ranked Florida State Seminoles will host the Indiana Hoosiers in the second slate of games for Wednesday night's ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

This is only the Seminoles' second game of the campaign as their season openers were postponed due to COVID-19-related issues. Florida State will look to continue shaking off the rust from their extended offseason in a battle against the 3-1 Hoosiers.

Florida State Seminoles Preview

All we have to judge of the Florida State Seminoles is their 86-58 win against the lesser North Florida Ospreys. Although the Seminoles walked away with a win, Coach Leonard Hamilton was disappointed in his experienced team's defense.

The Ospreys were able to capitalize on eleven three-points, something Florida State will not be able to get away with against a better Hoosiers team.

The Ospreys were able to capitalize on eleven three-points, something Florida State will not be able to get away with against a better Hoosiers team.

The Florida State Seminoles will look to score in the paint and exploit the size advantage they have against the Indiana Hoosiers as they have eight players who are 6'8 and above.

Key Player - Balsa Koprivica

Florida State v Virginia

Balsa Koprivica is back for his sophomore season after a freshman year plagued by injuries. He will be the key player for the Florida State Seminoles against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The 7-foot-1 center will create mismatches against the smaller Indiana side and will look to continue on the 13 points and the 5 rebounds he accounted for against North Florida.

Florida State Seminoles Predicted Lineup

Raiquan Gray, Balsa Koprivica, Anthony Polite, M.J. Walker, Scottie Barnes

Indiana Hoosiers Preview

The Indiana Hoosiers' season up to this point has been full of inconsistencies. The Hoosiers went through stretches where they look like a top-ten team in one half and a mediocre Big Ten squad in the other.

✓ Career-high 31 points

✓ Averaged 20.0 points and 5.7 boards

The Indiana Hoosiers will look to continue their team play that was on display against Stanford last week, where they accounted for 20 team assists.

The Indiana Hoosiers will look to continue their team play that was on display against Stanford last week, where they accounted for 20 team assists.

This ball movement will give the Hoosiers a huge edge against a Seminoles team that is still working out their defensive rotations.

Key Player - Trayce Jackson-Davis

Nebraska v Indiana

Although the Florida State Seminoles may be the bigger team, the Indiana Hoosiers have the best player in Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The sophomore center put up a career-high 31 points, earning him the Big Ten Player of the week award. Davis' energy could give the Hoosiers the boost they need to defeat a higher-ranked Florida State side.

Florida State Seminoles Predicted Lineup

Race Thompson, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Rob Phinisee, Armaan Franklin. Trey Galloway

Florida State vs. Indiana Prediction

Trayce Jackson-Davis will continue to be assertive and cause problems for the rusty Seminoles. Look for the Indiana Hoosiers to upset the No. 20 Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday night.

How to watch Florida State vs. Indiana

The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN2. It will be available for streaming on WatchESPN.