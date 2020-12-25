Indiana Hoosiers vs Illinois Fighting Illini Prediction & Match Preview - December 26, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No.18 Illinois Fighting Illini will host the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon. The two conference rivals will each look to earn another win in the Big Ten and gain an edge in the recruiting grounds that they share.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, December 26th, 4 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini Preview

Illinois does not have a difficult strategy. They look to get the ball to their star players Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. The two of them scored a combined 53 points in their previous victory over Penn State.

Aside from just the scoring that Dosunmu can produce, he is equally productive on defense. Here is what Illinois coach, Brad Underwood, had to say about his guard's defensive ability,

When we get Ayo locked in at the defensive end, he might be as good as I've coached.

If Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn have it flowing for the Illinois Fighting Illini, they can win against any team in the country.

Key Player - Ayo Dosunmu

Illinois v Michigan Indiana v Maryland

Ayo Dosunmu is the key player for the Illinois Fighting Illini. The junior guard is averaging a stat line of 23.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. Dosunmu sets the energy and pace for the team. If he can continue to put up his stellar numbers, then the Fighting Illini will likely walk away with a Saturday win.

Illinois Fighting Illini Predicted Lineup

Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, Adam Miller

Indiana Hoosiers Preview

The Indiana Hoosiers are 5-3 on the year and are coming off a loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The strength of this Hoosiers team is their ferocious defense. Indiana is holding their opponents to an average of just 39.3 percent shooting from the field and only 28.6 percent from three.

Indiana will need to continue their impressive defense to slow down the star power of the Illinois Fighting Illini to come away with a win.

Key Player - Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana v Maryland

The key player for the Indiana Hoosiers in Trayce Jackson-Davis. The sophomore forward is the team's leading scorer and is averaging an impressive 21.1 points per game. Jackson-Davis will need to win his matchup battle against Ayo Dosunmu to give the Hoosiers a chance on Saturday.

Indiana Hoosiers Predicted Lineup

Race Thompson, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Al Durham, Rob Phinisee, Armaan Franklin

Indiana vs. Illinois Prediction

The Illinois Fighting Illini will knock off their rival, the Indiana Hoosiers, on Saturday afternoon. Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn will be too much to handle for the Hoosiers.

Where to watch Indiana vs. Illinois

The game will be broadcast live on the B1G network.